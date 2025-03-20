As board-certified dermatologists Whitney Bowe, M.D., said, "There are very compelling studies—clinical, placebo-controlled, randomized, the gold standard in terms of types of studies that can be done—showing that ingesting collagen [peptides] consistently over time can actually stimulate your own collagen production1 in your skin, increase hydration, and help with firmness, elasticity2 , and fine lines and wrinkles3 ."* She even notes that collectively, "the science behind collagen would put some of these other trendy skin care ingredients everyone talks about all the time to shame."