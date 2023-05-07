Many follow the “two-finger rule” when it comes to sunscreen, but a derm once gave me this brilliant tip: Use the back of your hand as a palette for your SPF. That way, once you’ve covered your whole face, you can easily rub the excess into your paws.

It may sound simple, but you’d be surprised by how many people forget to slather sunscreen on the backs of their hands or ignore the extra protection for the sake of time. By applying SPF on your hands to begin with, you’ll always remember to shield them from those strong UV rays. And sun care is one of the most vital things you can do for your skin in terms of preventative aging, since 80% of aging skin1 happens due to UV damage.

Of course, make sure you apply enough sunscreen to your face before rubbing in the excess. I personally start with much more than I’ll likely need, so I know I’ll have some extra goop to massage into my hands.