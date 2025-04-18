The same way you work out your body, you also need to work out your brain to nourish your hippocampi. This may seem surprising, but a 2020 study7 found that playing 3D video games improves hippocampal memory in healthy young adults. Another bonus: The improvements lasted as long as four weeks after the trial ended. So go ahead and grab that joystick; just don't overdo it as prolonged video gaming can have harmful effects8 .