Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

12 Best Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Sweet Or Savory Low-Carb Breakfast

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 01, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins Overhead
Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy
January 01, 2025

When you think of the keto diet—which prioritizes healthy fats while keeping carbs and refined sugars low—baked goods probably seem totally off-limits. But even if you're dedicated to a keto diet, that doesn't mean you have to give up beloved treats, like muffins, altogether.

To prove it, we rounded up a list of our favorite keto muffin recipes to enjoy, while staying in ketosis. 

Sweet

1.

Coffee and hazelnut muffins 

Chocolate muffin on wood plate and white ceramic plate with fork on a table sprinkled with sea salt and accompanied with tea
Image by Hung Quach / Stocksy

What's a morning without strong coffee? Pour yourself a cup and get an extra caffeine kick with these coffee and hazelnut keto muffins. Even better, these are topped with a keto-friendly coffee cream cheese frosting. It's like dessert for breakfast. 

2.

Zucchini bread muffins

Bake this keto-friendly zucchini bread in a muffin tin and enjoy one at breakfast or as a midday snack. The walnuts and coconut oil provide plenty of healthy fat, and the zucchini is a great way to sneak veggies into your breakfast.

3.

Cinnamon roll muffins 

Who doesn't love a cinnamon roll for breakfast? This low-carb cinnamon roll muffin is a great way to enjoy them, without breaking your keto diet—or your paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free diet, for that matter. 

4.

Blueberry muffins 

The classic blueberry muffin is a breakfast staple. Thankfully, with this recipe you can still enjoy them on a keto diet. They use almond flour in place of wheat flour and contain only 1.5 grams of net carbs per muffin. 

5.

Banana bread muffins

Hand reaching for homemade muffins in muffin tin on marble background
Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy

Like with zucchini bread, pouring this banana bread batter into a muffin tin will transform the loaf into bite-size breakfast treats. Pair one of these muffins with your favorite nut butter or top with nuts for a protein boost.

6.

Blackberry-filled lemon muffins 

These blackberry-filled lemon muffins are made with almond flour, and erythritol in place of sugar. With 17 grams of fat and only 4 grams of carbohydrates, these fruity muffins are a delightful morning treat. If you're not a fan of blackberries, any berry—strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries—would pair well with the lemon. 

7.

Pumpkin cheesecake muffins 

Why should pumpkin muffins be restricted to just the Fall? These pumpkin cheesecake muffins get their moisture from pumpkin puree and melted butter, and their warm flavor from fragrant spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. With 7 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 2 grams of sugar, these muffins are healthy and delicious.

8.

Keto Lemon Muffins

This updated take on lemon poppy seed muffins is not only delicious, but also better-for-you. They replace the classic poppy seeds with chia seeds for added antioxidants and use coconut and almond flour for a balanced, fluffy texture. These muffins get their protein from collagen peptides and their flavor from fresh lemon and vanilla.

Savory

9.

English muffins 

Avocados and Chickpeas on an English Muffin
Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy

Not only are these English muffins keto-compliant, they're also super easy to make. With just seven ingredients and five minutes of your morning, you'll have a healthy keto English muffin with 5 grams of protein. For added healthy fat, mash some avocado on top.

10.

Broccoli cheese muffins 

While these aren't your traditional sweet treat, savory broccoli cheddar egg muffins are an easy way to pack protein, healthy fats, and cruciferous vegetables into your morning. If you're not a fan of broccoli, consider swapping in spinach or kale. 

11.

Shiitake muffins with sunflower seeds

These mushroom and sunflower seed keto muffins are perfect for breakfast (try an egg on the side), but they're equally amazing for dinner, paired with a piece of meat or plant-based protein. One muffin serves up 7 grams of fat and four grams of protein. 

12.

Basil and spinach frittata muffins 

These five-ingredient basil and spinach frittata muffins contain protein from eggs and spinach, as well as antioxidants from tomatoes and onions. You can even double the recipe and store these muffins in the freezer for an easy, ready-made breakfast. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds
Functional Food

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds

Jenny Fant

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Recipes

Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Eliza Sullivan

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds
Functional Food

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds

Jenny Fant

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Magnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.