Blueland re-imagines cleaning products in solid tablet form to cut down on single-use packaging waste and reduce the need for plastic laundry pods, which are made from petroleum-based plastic Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) film. (The company is even in the process of petitioning the EPA to ban these pods, which are not fully biodegradable5 and can contribute to plastic pollution.)

Blueland's plastic-free laundry detergent comes in a compostable paper pouches, which you can then transfer to a tin that is unexpectedly chic for a laundry zone.

Sustainability perks: Plastic-free tablet form, compostable packaging

Health perks: Free of synthetic fragrances, phthalates, and parabens

Price: $22.50 (per load: 38 cents, also comes with reusable tin)