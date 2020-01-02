13 Dark Spot Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen

Board-certified dermatologist Lily Talakoub of McLean Dermatology & Skincare Center points out that these tasty fruits are all packed with ascorbic acid, a naturally occurring form of vitamin C. The antioxidant is popular for brightening complexions and fading spots because it addresses both prevention and fading while also mitigating the damage of environmental causes such as sun damage. It even expedites the healing of scars.

Simply dab a bit of lemon juice directly onto the dark spot. Bear in mind, however, that citrus juice can result in significant photosensitivity, something that will make UV-aging and dark spots worse. Be sure to never apply it directly before going into the sun. And even then, remember to wear a hat, slather on the safe SPF, or opt for some Kakadu plum oil for a less sun-sensitizing option.