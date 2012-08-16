mindbodygreen

The Power of Vision Boards

A vision board is a simple yet powerful visualization tool that manifests your dreams into reality by activating the Law of Attraction... And it really works!

Oprah Winfrey and many other highly successful people have used this technique for generations. It consists of a poster or foam board of cut-out pictures, drawings and phrases of the things that you want in your life, or the things that you want to become.

Some examples include: pictures of places you would like to travel, your favorite car, dream lover, your dream body, your business goals, inspirational quotes, pictures of friends and family… really anything that you love and you are grateful for.

The idea behind this is that when you surround yourself with positive images of who you want to become, what you want to have, where you want to live and the things you are grateful for, your life changes to match those images and those desires. The law of attraction in essence! When we express gratitude, we bring more into our lives to be thankful for. Although it may seem otherwise at times, we all have many things to be grateful for. If you are reading this blog, then you can be grateful for your eyesight and for being able to read!

I made a vision board about two years ago (image above). I placed phrases and pictures of things I wanted to achieve onto a black board. I kept it on my desk; so every day when I walked through my room I would glance at my goals and dreams. Now looking at it two years later, I can truly tell you that 80 or 90 percent of the things I placed on the board have become my reality. And a very happy reality, too!

Supplies needed:

  • Scissors
  • Assortment of Magazines/Websites (Pinterest/Tumblr)
  • A piece of cardboard (as big as you like)
  • Glue

Method:

Start cutting out images and phrases of the things you love and want to see in your future onto the cardboard in any way, shape or form. You can be as creative as you desire. This is your personal masterpiece! And then, place it in a position where you will be able to view it regularly.

Now, get cutting and pasting, and send me an email of your new vision board to Jessicasepel@me.com. This will really help you achieve your life goals.

Tip of the week: Please dedicate half an hour of your day to yourself. Shut your door and sit quietly with a book, magazine and a cup of tea. Give yourself some quite time. It is vital for managing stress levels and overall hormonal balance.

Affirmation of the day: Every day I say thank you for what I want to see more of in my life.

image via Lululemon

