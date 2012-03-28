Sexual Energy and Creative Genius

Our sexual energy is our creative, life-force energy. Through it, we give birth to new life. That life may be children and it may be new ideas and projects.

We all have our own unique genetic blueprint. We come into this world with gifts and talents. Our purpose is to channel these through the one-of-a-kind vehicle that we are.

Napoleon Hill, in Think and Grow Rich, wrote about the key to genius lying in the ability to tune into one’s sexual energy and transmute the power of it into one’s life.

Since we live in a culture that has a bipolar relationship to sex: it is everywhere—in advertising, film, pop songs—but we’re also told that we’re not allowed to have it and enjoy it, most people never make the connection that their sexual energy is key to their creativity. Or their vitality in general.

I’m very much aware of my creative and sexual energies being connected. Recently, I was at a major crossroads and made a decision. I took a leap of faith and made a choice to more deeply honor my true self.

After I committed, I could feel my sexual excitement building. I felt like I wanted to have sex. My libido was off-the-charts. My body was throbbing. I know that this feeling is a reflection of my desire to get moving, to take action. It is the mix of my sexual/creative juices flowing and looking for an outlet.

At this point, I have two choices.

I can have sex.

Or I can create something.

Or both.

Choice #1: Have sex.

You can use your sexual encounter to amplify the power of that energy—so long as you are conscious of what you are doing.

I wrote in The 4-Hour Orgasm about how you can amplify your sexual energy and expand it in your body. Do this when you are having sex: even if it’s just with yourself. You’ll tap into your sexual power and infuse it into everything that you do.

Choice #2: Create something.

Before you do, I suggest using this short visualization to be aware of moving and channeling this potent energy into your work.

1) Drop yourself into a meditative state. If you have a practice already, use that to relax you. If not, check out Dr. Alejandro’s guided meditation. Alternately, chant a sacred word like Aum or Hu to uplift you and bring your focus inward. Do that for a few minutes.

2) Focus on elongating your breath to at least a four-count inhale and a four-count exhale. (I describe this in more detail in The 4-Hour Orgasm. Do a few rounds of this.)

3) Clench and release your PC (pubococcygeal) muscle a few times. If you aren’t familiar with the term, this is the muscle you use to stop the flow of urine.

4) You ought to feel a stirring in your genitals. This is good. Keep clenching and releasing.

5) Now see in your mind’s eye a project you are working on. Visual your pelvis and genital area filled with radiant light and energy. Imagine shooting that substance out into your project, wrapping and infusing it. Enlivening it.

Find another cause worthy of your procreative attention. Do the same thing.

You can do this anytime, anywhere (just like sex).

Choice #3: Best of both worlds.

Unleash your excitement on your lover. Or yourself. Practice The 4-Hour Orgasm. Then unleash your excitement on your project.

You can use this whenever you need to get your creative flow going. Have a sex date with yourself or another. Then get to work.

I use this technique all the time.

What do you think I did before I wrote this piece?

I don’t do coffee. I do orgasms.