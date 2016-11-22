How Toxic Relationships Affect Your Health, According To Science

As a functional medicine practitioner my job is to get to the root cause of why people are experiencing health problems.

So much can be gained from finding out which foods your body loves and which ones it loathes. As Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, said thousands of years ago, "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."

But a piece we often overlook that is just as important as the foods we eat? Stress. You can eat healthy all day long, but our body consumes and digests stress, too: if you're feeding your body a big slice of stress, it could be the missing link in your holistic health puzzle.

Many studies have shown that our stress levels will hurt our health. Stress can increase just about every health issue such as brain, thyroid, immune, and weight problems. And, when we look at stress, we always have to start with ourselves, but it doesn't stop there. What causes some of the highest stress levels in our lives? Relationships.