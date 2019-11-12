What It's Really Like To Break Up With A Narcissist

When you're in a relationship with a narcissist, everything is about him (or her—but for this article we'll use "him" as an inclusive pronoun). It's confusing and exhausting. One day you get it together to leave. You're finally ready to take the steps required to make your life and energy revolve around you and your needs again. Hooray!

Before we dive in, it’s important to note that I know narcissists are human, too, and that they are capable of feeling emotions. I do agree that narcissism is usually based on childhood with some degree of emotional negligence from a primary caregiver, and that there’s actually a lot of suffering that narcissists experience. That being said, it still has taken a toll on me to date—and breakup with—a narcissist.

While this is an exciting time, and you are to be congratulated on moving in a positive direction, you also need to mentally and emotionally prepare yourself for the adjustment period right after your breakup, which is likely to present some challenges.

All breakups are difficult, but this type is often one of the hardest. You feel up and down, over and over—it's as much of a roller coaster as your relationship itself. Understanding the patterns you are likely to encounter can really help during the early months after a breakup with an emotionally manipulative person. Here's a list of 10 common patterns plus ways to cope with each one: