mindbodygreen

Dismiss

5 Reasons To Ditch Your Run (And Do A HIIT Workout Instead)

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She has her bachelor’s in international affairs and communication from Lewis and Clark College and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

Photo by Krista Stryker

Although there are tons of you out there who actually love the idea of lacing up your running shoes and going for a run, there are also plenty of those among us — myself included — who would rather do anything than go for a long, slow run.

The good news is that you don’t have to run to get fit and healthy — and, in fact, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts will actually get you faster results in less time than running will.

Here are five reasons to ditch your run and do a HIIT workout instead:

1. Get strong.

While running will definitely help get your heart rate up and boost your conditioning, HIIT workouts are a better option if you’re looking to actually get stronger. Incorporating exercises like squats, burpees, push-ups, and plank variations into your workout will not only help you work up a sweat in no time, you’ll feel noticeably stronger within just a couple of weeks of consistent HIIT workouts.

Article continues below

2. Amp up your workouts.

Steady-state runs do burn a lot of calories during the run, but the moment you’re finished with your run, that calorie burn goes back to normal. Contrast that with HIIT training, where there’s actually an after-burn effect up to 24 to 48 hours post–HIIT workout. Your metabolism will be running higher after an intense workout, meaning you’ll end up burning more calories overall despite the shorter workout time.

3. Work your entire body.

Because of how efficient HIIT training is, you can pack a lot of moves into a really short amount of time to work your entire body in a single quick session. Combine exercises like push-ups, squats, and mountain climbers to get a full-body workout in less time than it takes to run 2 miles.

Article continues below

4. Get in shape for your favorite sport.

While steady-paced running will get your heart rate up and help boost your endurance to a certain degree, adding a HIIT workout a few times a week will skyrocket your fitness level. This will ensure you can engage in your favorite sport — whether it’s a team sport like soccer or basketball, an individual sport like boxing or martial arts, or even parkour or adult gymnastics — without getting overly tired.

And when you don’t get tired easily, you can really focus on working on all the cool skills you want to do!

5. Push your personal limits.

While you may feel good and break a sweat after a 15- or 20-minute run, spending the same amount of time doing a HIIT workout will test your limits in a much different way.

Work hard enough and not only will your muscles feel the burn, but you’ll also be challenging yourself and pushing yourself to new limits you never thought you’d reach. Because you can do anything you put your mind to!

Related reads:

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Motivation

These Fitness & Workout Trends Will Get You Moving In 2020

Sarah Regan
These Fitness & Workout Trends Will Get You Moving In 2020
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23779/5-reasons-to-ditch-your-run-and-do-a-hiit-workout-instead.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!