5 Reasons To Ditch Your Run (And Do A HIIT Workout Instead)

Although there are tons of you out there who actually love the idea of lacing up your running shoes and going for a run, there are also plenty of those among us — myself included — who would rather do anything than go for a long, slow run.

The good news is that you don’t have to run to get fit and healthy — and, in fact, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts will actually get you faster results in less time than running will.

Here are five reasons to ditch your run and do a HIIT workout instead: