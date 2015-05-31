5 Signs You Need To Clear Negative Energy From Your Life

I work with feng shui clients around the world who struggle with some form of the same draining problem.

It’s not the house plumbing or the position of a bed. It’s never colors or doorways or anything else décor related … but you see it reflected everywhere in a home.

This problem manifests as stacks of unfinished tasks, piles of dishes in the sink, clutter, broken stuff and dark corners. Junk, chaos, things left askew …

It’s like the life is being drained from a space.

Sometimes a space itself is just plain spooky, but typically it's chaotic people who inhabit a space that create the energy vortex.

Vampire energy.

Are you there right now, living with vampire energy dragging on you?

Vampire energy is a name for characteristic vibe of those who, for a multitude of reasons, squash dreams, create confusion, wreak havoc and make strong, happy, talented, earnest people feel small, ineffectual and weak.

Let’s start by saying that vampire people are not “evil.” At least, most aren’t! In fact, they might be people you care about deeply; great people stuck in lots of negativity. No one is perfect.

That doesn’t make it OK to let this drag on forever as a dynamic that sinks your confidence, well-being and happiness.

When I’m on to something really excellent in life, vampire energy seems to stir up all around me. I now see this as a sign that I’m doing great things.

This used to be the point where (because I wanted everyone to like me) I would sabotage my own success and start a downward spiral of dark thoughts, fear and even illness from the stress of all the negativity.

My home, finances and love life mirrored this wild instability. They were up, then down. Organized, then a tornado. I would be super-healthy, happy … then shattered and in tears.

I became scared of things becoming “too good” because somehow the good would heart-breakingly fall away. I was afraid to succeed because it meant that a wave of fear and chaos would follow.

When I finally realized I was surrounded by tons of toxic energy and many toxic relationships, I dove into every bit of help I could find to detox my life of this dynamic.

How do you know when vampire energy needs to be cleared? You probably have a sense something is off: