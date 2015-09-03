Nail Reading: What Your Fingers Can Tell You About Your Health

2. The color of your nails is also an important indicator of health.

If your nails seem pale or paler than usual, you may want to get tested for anemia and increase your iron intake (think leafy greens). A bluish tinge can indicate poor absorption of oxygen into your bloodstream, or even a heart condition. If you’re starting to notice a yellow hue to your nails, it may indicate poor liver function or the presence of liver toxins.

In a small number of cases, people notice red dots or excessive redness of the nails, which may indicate an excess of red blood cells in the body — something worth mentioning to your doctor the next time you stop in for a check up.

3. The texture and shape of your nails can offer clues to your health.

Moving on to texture, we first want to look for vertical ridges in the nails. Relatively common, these can indicate poor absorption of nutrients into the bloodstream as well as possible toxin build up in the intestines. Ayurveda recommends a detox to rid your system of waste (e.g., warm water fasts in the morning or consuming laxatives like flaxseeds, psyllium husks, prunes or raisins soaked overnight) followed by measures to rekindle the digestive fire in the system (cardiovascular exercise and spices).

Look out for distortion in the nails: clubbing (thick, almost claw-like formation) of nails can indicate poor heart and lung function whereas a convex hollowness in your nail may indicate poor iron absorption (again, leafy greens and fresh green juices can help). If you notice white, milky patches on the nails, you may be suffering from a calcium or zinc deficiency.

4. Each finger can tell you about your internal state.

Within Ayurveda, each finger corresponds to a specific internal function of an organ, and our nails can give insight into whether our organs are performing at their best: