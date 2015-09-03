mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Nail Reading: What Your Fingers Can Tell You About Your Health

Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
Founder and CEO of Uma Oils By Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
Founder and CEO of Uma Oils
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA is a lifelong vegetarian, yogi, and natural-health practitioner. She is the founder of Uma, a line of 100-percent natural and organic beauty and wellness oils.

Most of us are trying to create a life of physical, mental and emotional balance. According to Ayurveda, one way we can do this is by paying attention to clues from our body. For example, face mapping can help us gain insight into the inner workings of our body by paying attention to where flare-ups and wrinkles appear. Similarly, nail reading can offer important clues about our health. The next time you find yourself twiddling your thumbs, take a moment to look closely at them ... you never know what you may learn.

1. Your nails can help you identify your dosha.

To begin, your nails can help determine your dominant dosha: Vata, Pitta, or Kapha. Knowing your dosha can help you find the ideal diet and lifestyle choices for your best health. (To learn more about your dosha, start here.)

2. The color of your nails is also an important indicator of health.

If your nails seem pale or paler than usual, you may want to get tested for anemia and increase your iron intake (think leafy greens). A bluish tinge can indicate poor absorption of oxygen into your bloodstream, or even a heart condition. If you’re starting to notice a yellow hue to your nails, it may indicate poor liver function or the presence of liver toxins.

In a small number of cases, people notice red dots or excessive redness of the nails, which may indicate an excess of red blood cells in the body — something worth mentioning to your doctor the next time you stop in for a check up.

3. The texture and shape of your nails can offer clues to your health.

Moving on to texture, we first want to look for vertical ridges in the nails. Relatively common, these can indicate poor absorption of nutrients into the bloodstream as well as possible toxin build up in the intestines. Ayurveda recommends a detox to rid your system of waste (e.g., warm water fasts in the morning or consuming laxatives like flaxseeds, psyllium husks, prunes or raisins soaked overnight) followed by measures to rekindle the digestive fire in the system (cardiovascular exercise and spices).

Look out for distortion in the nails: clubbing (thick, almost claw-like formation) of nails can indicate poor heart and lung function whereas a convex hollowness in your nail may indicate poor iron absorption (again, leafy greens and fresh green juices can help). If you notice white, milky patches on the nails, you may be suffering from a calcium or zinc deficiency.

4. Each finger can tell you about your internal state.

Within Ayurveda, each finger corresponds to a specific internal function of an organ, and our nails can give insight into whether our organs are performing at their best:

Abnormalities that relate specifically to nails on one finger may give you reason to consider requesting an exam, especially if they're accompanied by other bodily symptoms. Specifically, discoloration or white spots on a specific fingernail can indicate toxin or calcium build up in the organ it aligns with. White spots on the ring finger may mean calcium deposits in the kidney whereas on the index finger, they might indicate the presence of toxins or calcium in your lungs.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA Founder and CEO of Uma Oils
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA is a lifelong vegetarian, yogi, and natural-health practitioner. She is the founder of Uma, a line of 100-percent natural and organic beauty and wellness oils....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Ayurvedic Techniques Your Well-Being Routine Might Be Missing

Sarah Regan
3 Ayurvedic Techniques Your Well-Being Routine Might Be Missing
Beauty

If You Like Gua Sha — You're Going To Love This Ayurvedic Facial Tool

Alexandra Engler
If You Like Gua Sha — You're Going To Love This Ayurvedic Facial Tool
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-18749/nail-reading-what-your-fingers-can-tell-you-about-your-health.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!