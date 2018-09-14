21 Articles by Sarah Villafranco, M.D.

Beauty
Travel
Outdoors
Beauty

What Will You Do When You Age? This Woman Has An Idea

It all started with a conversation about gray hair.

#hair #confidence #feminism
July 8 2018
Beauty
Beauty

Everything You Need To Know About Naturally Treating Keratosis Pilaris

Elbows, knees, backs of arms—we got you covered.

#skin care
November 15 2017
Beauty
Integrative Health
Beauty

Activated Charcoal, The Secret To Your Best Skin

Activated charcoal is being used in skin care to detoxify and re-energize.

#beauty #health #green living
May 30 2017
Beauty

What Exactly Is An Antioxidant Anyway?

Antioxidants are those precious molecules that snuff out free radicals before they can mess with your collagen.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
May 9 2017
Beauty

This Is The New, Groundbreaking Way To Treat Acne

Could the remedy for temperamental skin be a diet rather than a cream?

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection #food
May 3 2017

Exfoliation 101: All You Need To Know To Achieve Your Glow

These are the best ways to exfoliate based on your skin type.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
April 29 2017
Beauty

The Aromatherapy Secret Every French Girl Knows

No one quite understands the rose like the French, whose national perfume history runs deep and who sometimes start wearing their own as early as...

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection
March 7 2017
Beauty

Beauty Resolutions Made Simple: How To Achieve Your Healthiest Skin In 2017

Training your skin is a bit like training a puppy: If you can stay calm and very consistent, your skin will learn how to behave itself.

#green beauty #beauty #mind body connection
January 4 2017

Everything You Need To Know About The MVP Of Anti-Aging

Here's a laundry list of things vitamin A can do for you. Think of this as the start of your beauty alphabet!

#green beauty #beauty #green living
November 22 2016
Beauty

3 Simple Ways Manuka Honey Can Make Your Skin Glow & Your Teeth Whiter

DIY face treatments that use honey to clear breakouts and give you good glow!

#beauty #food as medicine #wellness
October 21 2016
Routines

How To Feel Less Tired: The 5-Minute Routine To Energize Your Body & Mind

If your job and lifestyle are leaving you feeling tired all the time, here's how to feel more energetic in just five minutes.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #body
September 29 2016

Why You Need To Switch From Body Lotion To Body Oil Right Now

A change in season is the perfect time to make the switch from body lotion to quick-absorbing and highly moisturizing skin oils.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
September 5 2016
Functional Food