The Woody Essential Oil That Can Help Soothe Inflammation & Joint Pain
Here's how to add it to your holistic arsenal.
A Plant-Based Diet Can Help Prevent & Manage Asthma, New Study Finds
How this diet can help support healthy lungs.
Want A Hypoallergenic Home? Here Are 3 Things To Consider Tossing
Jason Karp reversed going blind through lifestyle changes when he was just 23 years old.
This Microbiome Might Determine The Severity Of Asthma, Study Finds
These bacteria might be responsible for asthma attacks.
Feather Duvet Lung Is Making Us Reconsider What's In Our Bedding
Beware of "Feather Lung."
Here Are The Signs You May Need An Air Purifier + 6 That'll Do The Job
The last one is #nofilter!
Intestinal Parasites: Everything You Need To Know (Including How To Tell If You Have One)
They're quite sneaky.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 14, 2018)
Including how the U.K. is treating mental illness with food.
I Cut Dairy To Heal My Asthma (And It Changed My Life)
Buh-bye, burrata.
How One Patient Ditched Her Asthma Inhaler For Good
Turns out, your asthma has a lot to do with your gut health.
Your Period Makes Your Breathing Worse + 7 Other Things People Don't Know About Asthma
Your breathing problems are more complicated than you think.
Want To Purify Your Air? Get Rid Of These 6 Things
Plus a few things you should be adding.
10 Scientifically Backed Health Reasons To Go Apple Picking ASAP
They say "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" for a reason.
9 All-Natural Tips To Alleviate Allergies & Asthma
The incidence of asthma in children is increasing at an astronomical rate. The death rate for asthma in children has increased by nearly 80% percent...
5 Choices That Will Make You Healthier, Regardless Of Your Lifestyle
The surprising discoveries that keep me healthy.
How To Detox Your Body (No Willpower Or Deprivation Required)
Have you been searching for ways to aid your body's natural detoxification process? Well, here are four simple tips that you can incorporate into your...
8 Things My Family Learned When We Gave Up Processed Food For 100 Days
My family's experience taking the "100 Days of Real Food” pledge.
Why Your Kids Should Play In Dirt (Seriously!)
It's true: if you want your kids to avoid asthma and allergies, then let your baby roll around on the floor and come into contact some of the grossest...
Why Staying Hydrated Could Change Your Life
I had a moment of knowing a few weeks ago that I was going to live a long, healthy life into my hundreds, perhaps even another 40 years.
How To Manage Asthma Naturally
Asthma is a chronic inflammation of the tiny pockets in your lungs, called alveoli, where oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged as you breathe. An...