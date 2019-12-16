22 Items Tagged

asthma

Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Home

Want A Hypoallergenic Home? Here Are 3 Things To Consider Tossing

Jason Karp reversed going blind through lifestyle changes when he was just 23 years old.

#news #allergies #Spring Cleaning #Green Cleaning #asthma
Sarah Regan
January 5
Integrative Health

This Microbiome Might Determine The Severity Of Asthma, Study Finds

These bacteria might be responsible for asthma attacks.

#news #allergies #asthma #microbiome
Abby Moore
December 16 2019
Home
Home
Integrative Health
Mental Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 14, 2018)

Including how the U.K. is treating mental illness with food.

#allergies #news #anxiety #news roundup #asthma
Liz Moody
March 14 2018
Integrative Health

How One Patient Ditched Her Asthma Inhaler For Good

Turns out, your asthma has a lot to do with your gut health.

#wellness #health #asthma
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
August 9 2017
Home

10 Scientifically Backed Health Reasons To Go Apple Picking ASAP

They say "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" for a reason.

#nutrition #asthma #healthy foods
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 4 2016

9 All-Natural Tips To Alleviate Allergies & Asthma

The incidence of asthma in children is increasing at an astronomical rate. The death rate for asthma in children has increased by nearly 80% percent...

#allergies #healing #disease #asthma #immunity
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 10 2015
Integrative Health

How To Detox Your Body (No Willpower Or Deprivation Required)

Have you been searching for ways to aid your body's natural detoxification process? Well, here are four simple tips that you can incorporate into your...

#smoothie #toxic #happiness #asthma #cleanse
Osha Key
September 15 2014
Functional Food

8 Things My Family Learned When We Gave Up Processed Food For 100 Days

My family's experience taking the "100 Days of Real Food” pledge.

#healing #nutrition #asthma #healthy foods #food
Lisa Leake
August 20 2014

Why Your Kids Should Play In Dirt (Seriously!)

It's true: if you want your kids to avoid asthma and allergies, then let your baby roll around on the floor and come into contact some of the grossest...

#allergies #news #wellness #asthma #microbiome
mindbodygreen
June 6 2014

Why Staying Hydrated Could Change Your Life

I had a moment of knowing a few weeks ago that I was going to live a long, healthy life into my hundreds, perhaps even another 40 years.

#healing #gratitude #organic food #asthma #dehydration
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
May 2 2014

How To Manage Asthma Naturally

Asthma is a chronic inflammation of the tiny pockets in your lungs, called alveoli, where oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged as you breathe. An...

#healing #disease #balance #inflammation #asthma
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
April 23 2013