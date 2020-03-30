Researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine evaluated data from several studies related to diet and asthma.

“High fat intake and low fiber intake have been associated with airway inflammation and worsened lung function in asthmatic patients,” the review said.

Plant based diets reduce those risks because they are naturally rich in high-fiber foods, like cruciferous vegetables and whole grains.

Along with whole grains, the review suggested “Fruit and vegetable consumption may reduce the risk of developing asthma,” particularly when eating apples and oranges. This is likely due to the antioxidants and flavonoids, which seemingly have protective effects.

One study showed, after following a plant based diet for eight weeks, patients experienced less frequent and severe asthma symptoms compared to those who followed a standard diet.

On the flipside, diets high in dairy or other saturated fats can increase the risk of asthma. The review cited a study published in 2015, which “showed a positive association between frequent dairy consumption and odds of developing asthma.”