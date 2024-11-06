This mimics Potarazu's experience at George Washington. When she became frustrated that the medical program didn't offer adequate climate training, it didn't take her long to find other classmates who felt the same and wanted to do something about it. Together, they took the time to map out how to infuse climate topics into existing course objectives and presented their detailed report to school administrators. Thanks to their initiative, climate issues are now a core theme in GW's medical school curriculum across all four years and will start to appear on lesson plans this fall.