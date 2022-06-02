This Unsuspecting Factor Can Impact Your Sleep & Health, Research Finds

By studying the outdoor habits of people in Singapore before the pandemic, during the height of the pandemic lockdown, and after the pandemic, researchers got a sense of how COVID may have changed the type of nature we seek out. According to this study, the pandemic led to an increase in visits to parks—particularly those that are less manicured and perceived as being wilder. "Looking beyond the pandemic in the new normal, it is important that urban nature and green spaces continue to be accessible to all," the study authors conclude. (Read the research here.)