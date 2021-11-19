The review included 16 studies that focused on how climate change events like rising temperatures, extreme weather, floods, and wildfires affected people's rest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the team concluded that climate change caused "diminished total sleep times and sleep disruption" across the board.

First, consider temperature: Since we sleep best in a cool, dark, quiet environment, warmer environments are bound to disrupt rest. "Being in hot, uncomfortable environments influences your ability to sleep deeply, to sleep soundly, to get to sleep, and to have a full night's sleep," Melissa J. Perry, ScD, MHS, a professor and chair at GW's Department of Environmental and Occupational Health and co-author on the study, tells mindbodygreen.

Extreme storms and natural disasters also, understandably, seem to have a negative impact on sleep and overall well-being in both the short and long term. Not only do they cause immediate harm and threaten safety, but they can also lead to lingering stress, which has been shown to disturb sleep in the long run.

In this research, vulnerable populations—namely the elderly and low-income communities—were at the highest risk of losing sleep. They tend to be on the front lines of the worst impacts of climate change and don't have access to quality health resources once disaster strikes.

By highlighting these connections and inequities, lead study author and sleep doctor Daniel I. Rifkin, M.D., hopes to help more people "recognize the importance of sleep and sleep health, and how climate change will affect it," he tells mbg. Since high-quality sleep plays a huge role in everything from mental well-being to immune function, it should only become even more of a priority in a warming world.

There is still a lot we don't know about the association between sleep and climate, and both Rifkin and Perry agree that more research—particularly prospective studies that collect data on people's health before, during, and after a climate event—is necessary.

"And at the same time," Perry adds, "I don't think we need to hold off on making some conclusions about the importance of climate events and how they affect health and sleep health."