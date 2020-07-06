mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

Being A Night Owl May Increase Asthma & Allergies In Teens, Study Says

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Teenager Up Late At Night Looking at a Screen

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

July 6, 2020 — 23:30 PM

Most teens have probably tested the limits of their alarm clock’s snooze button, or pleaded with their parents for “five more minutes” of sleep. According to new research, struggling to wake up isn’t the only side effect of going to sleep late. 

A study published in the European Respiratory Journal (ERJ) found that teens who fall asleep and wake up late are more likely to suffer from asthma and allergies than those who go to bed early. 

What’s the link between sleep and asthma?

Previous research has shown a connection between the circadian rhythm, the sleep hormone (melatonin), and asthma. Researchers from the University of Alberta, Canada, wanted to explore the connection further, while focusing on the sleep patterns of teenagers. 

"Asthma and allergic diseases are common in children and adolescents across the world and the prevalence is increasing,” lead author Subhabrata Moitra, Ph.D. said in a news release. “We know some of the reasons for this increase, such as exposure to pollution and tobacco smoke, but we still need to find out more.”

Advertisement

What did the researchers find?

The study analyzed 1,684 teens between the ages of 13 and 14, living in West Bengal, India. Participants were asked to share their experiences with wheezing, asthma, runny noses, and sneezing. They also answered questions which revealed whether the teens were early birds, night owls, or somewhere in between. 

Kids who stayed up and slept in later were three times more likely to have asthma, and two times more likely to suffer from allergic rhinitis than those who went to sleep earlier. 

"Our results suggest there's a link between preferred sleep time and asthma and allergies in teenagers,” Moitra says. More research is needed to confirm whether staying up late causes asthma, but Moitra believes disrupting the body’s natural sleep hormone, melatonin, may trigger an allergic response.

Anyone who has difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or convincing their teens to sleep may benefit from these 20 science-backed ways drift off naturally and quickly.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood

Emma Loewe
Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood
Women's Health

Giving Yourself A Breast Massage Has Targeted Health Benefits

Andrea Jordan
Giving Yourself A Breast Massage Has Targeted Health Benefits
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Beauty

Beauty Fans: Here's How You Can Participate In Plastic-Free July

Alexandra Engler
Beauty Fans: Here's How You Can Participate In Plastic-Free July
Spirituality

Mercury Retro Ends This Week — But Another Retrograde Starts

The AstroTwins
Mercury Retro Ends This Week — But Another Retrograde Starts
Food Trends

Heard Of Banana Flour? The Latest Substitute Has Gut Health Perks Galore

Andrea Jordan
Heard Of Banana Flour? The Latest Substitute Has Gut Health Perks Galore
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

5 Reasons Cottage Cheese Is Worth Eating Regularly + Tasty Ideas

Andrea Jordan
5 Reasons Cottage Cheese Is Worth Eating Regularly + Tasty Ideas
Personal Growth

Kids Who Have Dogs Are 74% More Likely To Have This Social Skill

Abby Moore
Kids Who Have Dogs Are 74% More Likely To Have This Social Skill
Beauty

The One Supplement Skin Care Experts Recommend For Your 40s

Alexandra Engler
The One Supplement Skin Care Experts Recommend For Your 40s
Beauty

Face Yoga Can Promote Toned, Taut Skin: Here's How + 5 Poses To Try

Jamie Schneider
Face Yoga Can Promote Toned, Taut Skin: Here's How + 5 Poses To Try
Beauty

Biodegradable Sunscreen: 9 Safe, Eco-Friendly SPFs For All Skin Tones

Alexandra Engler
Biodegradable Sunscreen: 9 Safe, Eco-Friendly SPFs For All Skin Tones
Functional Food

The One Thing You Need To Know About Healthy Fats, According To An MD

Eliza Sullivan
The One Thing You Need To Know About Healthy Fats, According To An MD
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/teens-late-bedtime-asthma-allergy-risk

Your article and new folder have been saved!