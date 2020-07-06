The study analyzed 1,684 teens between the ages of 13 and 14, living in West Bengal, India. Participants were asked to share their experiences with wheezing, asthma, runny noses, and sneezing. They also answered questions which revealed whether the teens were early birds, night owls, or somewhere in between.

Kids who stayed up and slept in later were three times more likely to have asthma, and two times more likely to suffer from allergic rhinitis than those who went to sleep earlier.

"Our results suggest there's a link between preferred sleep time and asthma and allergies in teenagers,” Moitra says. More research is needed to confirm whether staying up late causes asthma, but Moitra believes disrupting the body’s natural sleep hormone, melatonin, may trigger an allergic response.

Anyone who has difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or convincing their teens to sleep may benefit from these 20 science-backed ways drift off naturally and quickly.