MCTs are proton-shuttling proteins that are found in many tissues of the body. During heavy exercise, the high energy demand of your contracting skeletal muscles triggers an increase in glycolysis6 : the breakdown of a glucose molecule into pyruvate. In anaerobic conditions, pyruvate becomes lactate. Because we now know lactate is not a "waste" metabolite7 but can be pulled into the mitochondria of skeletal and heart muscles and used as fuel, exercise researchers are interested in how lactate shuttles across the cell membranes. This is where MCT1 and MCT4 transport proteins come into play. We see that MCT4 pulls lactate out of the cells, whereas MCT1 pulls it into the cells (as pyruvate), where it can then be oxidized in the mitochondria to produce energy for muscular work.