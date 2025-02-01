Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Overthink? These 3 Can't Help Themselves
The 12 signs of the zodiac are each unique in their own way, including how much they tend to overthink. While some signs are more impulsive and fast-moving, for instance, others have to overthink everything before moving forward.
Of course, someone's sign doesn't guarantee they'll always overthink, but if overthinking was an Olympic sport, these three would probably place.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone with the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, which influences the way we think:
Virgo
The most likely zodiac sign to overthink is none other than...drumroll please...Virgo! And if you've ever watched a Virgo fret over a decision, this is likely no surprise.
Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and information, a Virgo's mind is a busy place to be. They're extremely analytical and detail-oriented, so they're constantly ruminating and hyper-fixating on things. This analytical mind makes them smart, to be sure, but it doesn't exactly connect them to their emotions.
Some of the more emotionally intuitive signs, for instance, don't overthink because they already know what their heart wants. Virgo, on the other hand, needs to be sure with facts, details, and intellect.
Libra
Known as the most indecisive sign of them all, it's no wonder Libra is the second most likely sign to overthink. The only reason they didn't beat out Virgo, in fact, is because Libra is a bit less fretful and tense than their Virgo neighbors.
Nevertheless, they will overthink things until the horse has been sufficiently beaten—for lack of a better phrase. As an air sign, Libra is intellectually minded, and further, symbolized by the scales of justice. Like a judge overseeing a trial, Libra is always weighing the pros and cons and trying to find the balance therein.
Of course, not every situation has a happy compromise or idyllic solution, but Libra will definitely overthink it before accepting that.
Gemini
And finally, the third most likely sign to overthink is Gemini. Ruled by Mercury, like Virgo, and an air sign, like Libra, Gemini has all the makings for an overthinking brain.
Gemini also strongly values knowledge and information, which often leads them down research rabbit holes (or rabbit holes in their own mind). They want to know all the facts, patterns, and info—and then some—in order to make a decision.
And similar to Virgo, Gemini can struggle to connect with their emotions and even be a bit frenetic or frazzled. Their tendency to overthink may be a coping mechanism or overcompensation for a lack of heart-led action.
The takeaway
Of course, every zodiac sign has the capacity to overthink—and just because someone has that tendency doesn't mean they can't overcome it. That said, in terms of which zodiac signs are most likely to overthink, look no further than Virgo, Libra, and Gemini.