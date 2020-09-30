Those well-versed in ancient Ayurvedic medicine likely know: Each person has a combination of all three doshas in varying amounts (it’s like a deck of cards you were given, Ayurveda expert and author, Sahara Rose, recently mentions on the mindbodygreen podcast). That said, when you identify with a certain dosha—like, say, in a personality quiz—it’s because you may have an imbalance of that dosha at that given moment, even if it's not necessarily the dosha you were born with.

So even if you weren’t born a tried-and-true vata, you can still experience an excess of the vata dosha. In fact, Rose states, people frequently face a vata imbalance this time of year.