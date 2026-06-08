This Hidden Factor Could Change How Many Calories You Actually Absorb
Calories in, calories out. For decades, this has been the dominant way we've thought about weight, metabolism, and nutrition. Eat more calories than you burn, and you gain weight. Eat less, and you lose it.
The idea seems straightforward enough, but it is far from the whole story.
Before we get there, a quick history lesson.
The calorie as we know it today traces back to the late 1800s, when American scientist Wilbur Olin Atwater developed a system for estimating how much energy humans obtain from food. His work gave us the familiar numbers we still use today: carbohydrates and protein contain about 4 calories per gram, while fat contains about 9.
It was a groundbreaking achievement, and more than a century later, nutrition labels still rely on those calculations.
The problem is that your body isn't a bomb calorimeter, the laboratory device used to determine a food's calorie content by burning it completely and measuring the heat released. Humans digest food through a far messier process involving enzymes, hormones, genetics, metabolism, and perhaps most importantly, the vast microbial ecosystem living in the colon.
A new study1 from researchers at Arizona State University suggests those microbes may have a much larger influence on calorie absorption than previously appreciated. Using a sophisticated model of digestion and microbial metabolism, researchers found that the same amount of food can result in meaningfully different amounts of absorbed energy depending on how the gut microbiome processes it.
Looking beyond food labels
The study centered on a new model called DAMM, short for Digestion, Absorption, and Microbial Metabolism. Rather than treating digestion as a simple input-output system, the model follows food through the entire digestive tract.
First, it estimates how much protein, fat, and carbohydrate are absorbed in the upper digestive tract. Then it tracks what remains as food reaches the colon, where gut microbes begin breaking down components humans can't fully digest on their own, particularly fiber and resistant starch.
Researchers tested the model using data from a controlled feeding study in which healthy adults consumed two very different diets. One was a typical Western-style diet that contained more processed foods and less fiber. The other was a microbiome-enhancing diet rich in fiber, resistant starch, and less processed foods.
And that's where things started to get interesting.
The higher-fiber group absorbed fewer calories — without feeling hungrier
Despite consuming similar amounts of food, people eating the Western diet absorbed about 116 more calories per day than those eating the higher-fiber diet. Just as interesting, the high-fiber group did not report feeling hungrier.
At first glance, that sounds counterintuitive. Fiber is technically a carbohydrate, so why would a higher-fiber diet lead to fewer absorbed calories?
The answer comes down to what happens in the colon.
When gut microbes ferment fiber and resistant starch, they produce compounds called short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These molecules can be absorbed and used for energy, but they also appear to play important roles in appetite regulation, blood sugar control, inflammation, gut barrier integrity, and metabolic health.
The researchers estimated that microbial activity contributes roughly 15% of the usable energy humans absorb from food, with about 7.4% coming specifically from short-chain fatty acids produced in the colon.
What this study highlights is that digestion isn't simply about extracting the maximum number of calories possible. It's also about how those calories are processed, where they come from, and what metabolic signals are generated along the way.
In other words, two diets with similar calorie counts may create very different physiological responses depending on how they interact with the microbiome.
What this means for your gut & metabolic health
If you want to support a healthier microbiome, here are a few simple places to start:
- Prioritizing fiber-rich foods like beans, lentils, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds
- Eating more whole grains instead of highly refined carbohydrates
- Including resistant starch sources such as oats, legumes, cooked-and-cooled potatoes, and cooked-and-cooled rice
- Increasing plant diversity throughout the week
- Choosing less processed foods when possible
- Incorporating a high-quality fiber supplement into your routine
The takeaway
One reason this research caught my attention is that it reminds us there's more to nutrition than what's listed on a food label.
For decades, we've treated calories as the main currency of health and weight management. And while they're certainly part of the equation, this study suggests the story is a little more complicated. The foods you eat don't just nourish you. They also feed the trillions of microbes living in your gut, and those microbes may influence how much energy you ultimately absorb and what happens to that energy afterward.