Healthy foods can be just as calorically dense as the ones we're told to avoid—and the reason comes down to fat. Fat has 9 calories per gram. Protein and carbohydrates each have 4. That gap is bigger than most people realize, and it adds up fast. A handful of nuts, a generous pour of olive oil, half an avocado, some nut butter on toast—all real, nutritious foods. But eat enough of them in a day, and you've easily consumed far more calories than you intended, without ever touching anything processed.