The research suggests that if people had only eaten those higher-calorie whole foods and skipped the produce, they eventually would have developed micronutrient deficiencies. Their bodies seemed to know this on some level, even if they weren't consciously thinking about vitamin A or iron or folate. The researchers call this "micronutrient deleveraging." Basically, we prioritize getting the nutrients we need, even when it means passing up some of those energy-dense foods.