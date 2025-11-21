UPFs May Affect Every Major Organ System, Says The Largest Review To Date
Most of us already know ultra-processed foods aren’t doing our health any favors. But a new three-paper series in The Lancet1 suggests the problem is far bigger—and more biologically far-reaching—than previously understood.
After reviewing more than 100 long-term studies, a team of 43 global experts concluded that diets high in ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are linked to harm across every major organ system in the human body.
It’s a staggering claim, and one that feels especially relevant given how much these foods dominate the modern diet. In the U.S. and U.K., more than half the average person’s daily calories now come from UPFs. For younger and lower-income populations, that number can climb as high as 80%.
So what exactly makes these foods so concerning, and what can we actually do with this information in our day-to-day lives? Here’s what the new research reveals.
What this landmark research actually looked at
This series is the largest scientific review ever conducted on ultra-processed foods, combining narrative analyses, systematic reviews, and original meta-analyses. The researchers focused on three big questions:
Are UPFs taking over global diets?
Decades of dietary surveys show that yes, UPFs are rapidly replacing traditional meals based on whole or minimally processed foods.
Does this shift lower diet quality?
Across multiple countries and large population cohorts, high UPF intake consistently correlated with poorer nutrient profiles, higher energy density, less fiber, fewer protective plant compounds, and more exposure to additives and potentially harmful chemicals.
Do UPFs contribute to chronic disease?
Out of 104 long-term studies reviewed, 92 reported higher risks of various chronic conditions, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, depression, Crohn’s disease, and all-cause mortality.
How ultra-processed foods may harm the body
Researchers emphasized that the issue isn’t just about sugar or salt. UPFs are industrial formulations made from extracted ingredients, additives, and artificial flavors that bear little resemblance to whole food. They’re also engineered to be highly palatable, easy to chew, and easy to overeat.
The paper highlighted several biological pathways through which UPFs may cause harm:
- Overeating & disrupted appetite signaling: Soft textures and hyper-palatability make many UPFs easy to consume quickly, which can override natural fullness cues.
- Nutrient imbalance: UPF-heavy diets tend to be calorie-dense yet low in fiber and phytochemicals that protect cells from damage.
- Microbiome disruption: Additives, emulsifiers, and a lack of whole-food structure may negatively affect gut bacteria.
- Exposure to harmful chemicals: Processing and packaging can introduce endocrine disruptors and contaminants.
- Inflammation & metabolic dysfunction: These dietary patterns are associated with insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and chronic low-grade inflammation—key drivers of most lifestyle-related diseases.
The most actionable takeaways
While the findings are serious, they’re not meant to spark panic—or perfectionism. Instead, they point toward practical shifts that support metabolic, mental, and overall health.
Prioritize whole or minimally processed foods when possible
Think fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, eggs, dairy, fish, and meats. These foods form the backbone of traditional eating patterns linked to better metabolic health, blood sugar balance, and longevity.
Swap your staples
You don’t need a full pantry reboot. A few examples:
- Choose plain yogurt over artificially flavored versions
- Opt for minimally processed bread with recognizable ingredients
- Pick whole-food snacks (fruit, nuts, hummus) over packaged alternatives
Watch for “health halo” UPFs
Protein bars, certain cereals, and “better-for-you” snacks still qualify as UPFs. Labels like “high protein” or “gluten-free” don’t inherently mean whole food.
Cook one more meal at home each week
Research in this series suggests that long-established culinary traditions protect against diet displacement. Even one extra homemade meal adds back fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients missing from UPFs.
Reduce UPFs in a way that feels realistic
Ultra-processed foods are everywhere by design, which is why an all-or-nothing approach rarely works long-term. Think of this less as cutting things out and more as shifting your baseline toward whole foods.
You can still grab a snack bar, enjoy your favorite candy, or lean on convenience when life gets busy. The goal is simply to make whole and minimally processed foods the default most of the time, not the exception.
The takeaway
The series authors argue that individual behavior change isn’t enough. The rise of UPFs is driven by powerful commercial forces, from aggressive marketing to lobbying that shapes food policy.
But this research also highlights something hopeful. Even in a landscape dominated by UPFs, shifting back toward whole and minimally processed foods—slowly, consistently, and in ways that feel doable—can meaningfully support your health. These foods deliver the fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients your body relies on to regulate appetite, stabilize blood sugar, calm inflammation, and fuel long-term well-being.
We may not be able to overhaul the global food system overnight, but we do have agency over our daily patterns. Small, steady decisions—choosing a whole-food snack, cooking one extra meal a week, swapping a packaged option for something simpler—compound over time.