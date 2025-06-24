Advertisement
Eating These 5 Nutrients Cuts Dementia Risk, New Study Reveals
We’ve long known that what we eat can shape our brain health. Generally speaking, diets rich in whole, unprocessed foods help preserve our cognition, whereas diets high in refined carbohydrates and processed foods hasten brain aging.
Now, a new study offers even more insights into the nutrients that are especially protective1 (or harmful) to our brains.
About the study
This study followed over 6,200 U.S. adults 50 years and older to investigate how 101 different dietary nutrients relate to dementia risk after seven years.
To do that, researchers asked participants via a questionnaire how frequently they consumed 163 foods and beverages over the last year.
From that, they looked at each nutrient on its own and created a composite score based on how combinations of these nutrients impacted risk.
To get a clear picture of how cognition was impacted, each study participant underwent a cognitive assessment, and someone else close to the participant was asked to answer questions about that person’s memory.
5 nutrients were linked to a lower dementia risk
Results showed that five nutrients in particular were found to be protective of dementia. These include:
Isorhamnetin: This is a plant flavonol with anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects. Some preliminary studies suggest it may reduce the accumulation of amyloid-beta, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
- How to get it: Onions (especially red), pears, apples (with skin), berries, kale, and green tea.
Dietary fiber: Fiber is a specific type of carb that nearly 95% of U.S. adults don’t eat enough of on a daily basis. It feeds the gut bacteria in our gut and supports cognitive function.
- How to get it: Lentils, black beans, oats, chia seeds, apples, raspberries, broccoli, and whole grains. (It can be challenging to get enough fiber from diet alone. Bump up your intake with this RD-approved fiber supplement for even more support.)
β-tocopherol and β-tocotrienol: These are both forms of vitamin E and are known for their antioxidant activity and offering protection against oxidative stress.
- How to get it: Sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, walnuts, wheat germ, and barley.
Manganese: This trace mineral is essential for enzyme function and brain energy metabolism. It plays a part in neurotransmitter synthesis and may also protect brain cells from oxidative damage.
- How to get it: Pineapple, oats, pecans, brown rice, chickpeas, and spinach.
What about the foods that increase risk?
The study found that diets high in added sugars were (not shockingly) linked to a higher risk of dementia. More surprisingly, some dairy-derived nutrients—including lactose—were also associated with greater risk.
But does that mean dairy is bad for your brain? Not necessarily. Dairy foods are also rich in vitamin D2 and calcium, two nutrients tied to healthy aging and longevity. Dairy is a complex food, and in studies like this—where individual nutrients are flagged as helpful or harmful—the wide nutritional range can pull a food’s overall impact in both directions.
The takeaway
While this study points to specific nutrients that can support memory and cognition, it also reinforces that eating a whole-food diet with antioxidant-rich fruits, veggies, nuts, and seeds supports long-term brain health.
