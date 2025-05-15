Advertisement
We Could All Use More Fiber — And There's One Fiber Supplement Reviewers Love
Odds are, you could probably use more fiber in your life. Considering a whopping 95% of Americans aren't getting enough of it in their diet, it's no wonder so many people are looking to achieve digestive regularity by supplementing it.
Fiber supplements aren't a replacement for nutrient-dense plant foods, but they can help bridge the critical fiber gap affecting most of the population. And when you're getting enough, you can achieve your daily fiber goals, like promoting gut health, immune function, healthy bowel movements, and more.*
The thing is, though, a lot of supplement options available include an insufficient dose of fiber, plus a long list of "other" ingredients. That's why mindbodygreen created our organic fiber+ with prebiotic support formula.
This USDA-certified organic blend delivers a 6 grams of fiber (from guar beans, mushrooms, and green kiwifruit) in every serving.
But don't just take our word for it! Here's what reviewers are saying about organic fiber+ with prebiotic support and their newfound regularity:*
Grateful find
"I've been searching for something to help me with my [digestion, and] I believe I may have found it with organic fiber+ with prebiotic support. I just happened to stumble upon this with scrolling through my phone. Both me and my roommate are taking it in our morning smoothie and both of us are having positive results with it—less bloating and more abdominal comfort. Thank you!"*
—Gail B., verified customer
Great for digestion & regularity
"This product has made a real difference in my digestion and regularity. It feels quite gentle but effective because I'm noticeably less bloated. Another bonus is that I found myself more satiated during the day after I take it. I don’t feel the need to snack as much."*
—Harper N., verified customer
My poops are better
"I am so grateful that this product exists!!! I have experienced digestive issues my whole life and everything has changed since I started using this product. I will never be without it!! It's an A+ for me and I am extremely particular about food, ingredients and what I put in/on my body. Thank you mbg for being a company with products that I can trust."*
—Courtney D., verified customer
Highly recommend
"I struggle with regularity (even when trying to keep up a healthy diet and water intake!) and had the hardest time finding something that actually worked for me. This product has made a world of difference…more bowel movements but also more tummy comfort in general. Highly recommend."*
—Audrey O., verified customer
Happy gut
"This fiber supplement is one of the best I’ve tried! It dissolves easily and doesn’t become overly thick like many others. I started using a fiber supplement based on cholesterol levels due to genetics and menopause, so I appreciate a great product that is easy and enjoyable to use daily!"*
—Roodi H., verified customer
Just what it claims
"I like using this in my smoothies to help give me my balanced morning mix. It helps to fill me up and keep me regular. If I have not used it in a few days then I can feel the difference!"*
—Suzanne P., verified customer
Fiber for me and my kiddos
"I love this family-friendly, super clean organic fiber blend from mbg. Even though I try to cook healthy, of course, it's genuinely hard to get enough fiber every day, so this organic fiber+ with prebiotic support has become a fun routine for me and my kiddos. I know I can trust any formula from mindbodygreen, so thank you!"
—Joann G., verified customer
Advanced fiber
"I love mbg's products because they aren't just the same stuff already on the shelves. This premium organic blend has prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic power for my gut. But actually it's doing my entire body good since my gut is pretty much central to everything else!"*
—Ciara L., verified customer
None of the cheap stuff
"I've been looking for a fiber supplement for a while now, but they're all either too low in fiber or just include one type of fiber or have a long list of crap I don't need/want, like additives. I love how mindbodygreen cuts to the chase with this organic product and just gives me what I want (loads of functional fibers from healthy plants) and zero other stuff. Literally, there are no additives, you guys."*
—Hayden, verified customer
The takeaway
With 95% of Americans not getting enough fiber, it's essential we all eat plenty of fiber-rich foods.
Even still, though, you might want to incorporate a supplement to ensure you're meeting daily fiber goals—and that's where you can count on organic fiber+ with prebiotic support.*