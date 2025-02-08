Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Underconsuming These 6 Food Groups Is Associated With CVD & Mortality Risk

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 08, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Jeff Wasserman / Stocksy
February 08, 2025

While most fad diets focus on cutting out certain food groups for the sake of your health, there's also plenty you can add to your plate in the name of better nutrition.

One study proves it: Research just found that underconsuming six food groups was associated with a higher risk of heart complications and mortality. Here's what to know.

6 food groups associated with lower cardiovascular disease and mortality

A clinical study published in European Heart Journal led by researchers at the Population Research Health Institute (PHRI) found that underconsuming six food groups were associated with higher cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality

Researchers took diet data from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study and replicated it five times on a total of 244,597 people worldwide, spanning 80 different countries. 

The score associated with the PURE Healthy Eating Program was developed based on six foods, each individually associated with longevity.

Below, the ideal PURE diet breakdown:

  • Fruit: 2-3 servings daily
  • Vegetables: 2-3 servings daily
  • Nuts: 7 servings weekly
  • Dairy: 14 servings weekly (mainly whole-fat dairy)
  • Legumes: 3-4 servings weekly
  • Fish: 2-3 servings weekly

Researchers also note that possible substitutes include whole grains at one serving daily and unprocessed red meat or poultry at one serving per day.

In simple terms, the closer participants were to this ideal cadence, the higher their score was. 

The higher PURE diet score was associated with a significantly lower risk of death or CVD in regions with higher gross national incomes, confirming the importance of the diet for low-income areas. 

However, it's equally important to advocate for access to whole and natural foods in low-income neighborhoods and those isolated from supermarkets. 

In two additional case-controlled studies, a higher diet score was also associated with lower heart attack and stroke risk. 

The study found that a 20% improvement is associated with an 8% lower risk of death and a 6% lower risk of major cardiovascular events. So, the PURE diet doesn't have to be perfect; any improvement makes a difference. 

Tips to make the PURE diet easier

These numbers can be daunting at first, but once you pair your servings together in meals, it will become much less intimidating. Here are a few ways to increase your intake of the above categories: 

  • Make smoothies: You can pack a whole bunch of nutrients into a smoothie, including all of your fruit servings for the day. Add vegetables like spinach, cauliflower, or kale to check that box as well. You can even add collagen powders and nut butters for additional protein. 
  • Don't skimp on salads: Salads present another opportunity to check off many food categories in one meal. Apart from your greens base, add in a diverse collection of vegetables such as tomato, onion, carrot, bell pepper, cabbage (or sauerkraut), sweet potato, mushrooms, etc. 
  • Buy dairy you enjoy: Not everyone wants to consume dairy products, but if you do, look for dairy products that contain mainly whole fat and come in a form you'll commit to, be it milk, yogurt, cheese, etc. If you want to go dairy-free, look for alternatives high in protein, healthy fats, and probiotics.
  • Meal prep: Fish is a wonderful source of nutrients you can't find elsewhere, and it's easy to meal prep, too. Be sure to only keep it for a few days in a cold, air-tight environment. 
  • Use supplements if needed: Finally, look for supplements with fruit and vegetable servings in them. Greens powders are a great place to start—here are 8 of the best ones on the market right now

While this is a large study, the PURE diet won't be the best option for every single person out there. If you prefer to skip dairy or fish for personal or health reasons, that doesn't mean you're headed for CVD.

If you're unsure how to create balance in your personal diet, chat with a health care professional to ensure you never lose enjoyment in healthy eating for the sake of following one recommendation. 

The takeaway

A study found that underconsuming fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, dairy, and fish was associated with a higher risk of CVD and mortality. The importance lies in eating balanced meals and prioritizing nutrient-dense foods.

More On This Topic

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight
Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research
Mental Health

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research

Francesca Bond

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks
Integrative Health

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks

Hannah Frye

How Long Does It Actually Take To Speed Up Your Metabolism?
Integrative Health

How Long Does It Actually Take To Speed Up Your Metabolism?

Hannah Frye

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps to Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps to Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight
Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research
Mental Health

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research

Francesca Bond

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks
Integrative Health

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks

Hannah Frye

How Long Does It Actually Take To Speed Up Your Metabolism?
Integrative Health

How Long Does It Actually Take To Speed Up Your Metabolism?

Hannah Frye

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps to Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps to Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight
Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research
Mental Health

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research

Francesca Bond

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks
Integrative Health

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks

Hannah Frye

How Long Does It Actually Take To Speed Up Your Metabolism?
Integrative Health

How Long Does It Actually Take To Speed Up Your Metabolism?

Hannah Frye

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps to Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps to Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says

Sarah Regan

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight
Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research
Mental Health

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research

Francesca Bond

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks
Integrative Health

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks

Hannah Frye

How Long Does It Actually Take To Speed Up Your Metabolism?
Integrative Health

How Long Does It Actually Take To Speed Up Your Metabolism?

Hannah Frye

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps to Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps to Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.