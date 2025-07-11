Advertisement
A Simple Way To Protect Yourself Against Microplastics (& It's Already In Your Kitchen)
Microplastics are becoming a growing concern, and while we can take steps to reduce our exposure—like opting for glass over plastic, ditching tea bags, and avoiding microwaving plastic—it's nearly impossible to eliminate them completely. That's why I was thrilled to discover recent research showing how our diet can help protect us from the harmful effects. Keep reading to find out how!
A secret weapon against microplastics?
Microplastics are infiltrating our bodies, including our reproductive organs. But nature might have the answer—anthocyanins, the antioxidants in colorful fruits and vegetables, may offer protection against this hidden threat.1
Here’s what the latest research shows:
- Microplastics and nanoplastics (MPs/NPs) are found in human tissues and act as endocrine disruptors, affecting fertility and hormonal balance.
- Anthocyanins, found in foods like blueberries and red cabbage, may protect reproductive health by binding to hormone receptors and reducing inflammation.
- Cyanidin-3-glucoside (C3G), a specific anthocyanin, helps protect the ovaries, testes, and other reproductive tissues from plastic-induced damage.
- Anthocyanins support detox pathways and combat oxidative stress caused by microplastic exposure.
If you want to help protect your body from the damaging effects of microplastics, start adding more anthocyanin-rich foods to your diet. Think blueberries, blackberries, red cabbage, purple sweet potatoes, and eggplant!
