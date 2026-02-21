The Science-Backed Reason This MD Prioritizes 180 Grams of Protein
When endocrinologist Ana Kausel, M.D., shares how much protein she eats daily, the number tends to come as a surprise. One hundred and eighty grams. Much more than her own body weight in pounds.
And she's the first to clarify: "It isn't impulsive, and it wasn't immediate. It was built slowly, strategically, and in alignment with my training and metabolic goals."
That framing matters, because for most women, protein is chronically underestimated, often sitting in the 60-to-80-gram range while they simultaneously wonder why they're struggling to build muscle, manage hunger, or maintain a healthy body composition. The disconnect isn't a willpower problem. It's a knowledge gap.
The old guidelines don't tell the whole story
The standard recommended dietary allowance1 for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, about 0.36 grams per pound. That number was never designed to optimize muscle growth, support athletic performance, or account for the metabolic shifts that come with aging, hormonal changes, or resistance training. It was calculated to prevent deficiency.
There's a meaningful difference between not deficient and eating enough to actually support strength, recovery, and long-term metabolic health.
Kausel's 180-gram intake reflects what experts and emerging research have been pointing toward for years: for women who lift, who are navigating perimenopause, who are using GLP-1 medications, or who are postpartum, protein needs are significantly higher than conventional guidelines suggest.
But she's careful to contextualize her own number. "This is not a blanket recommendation," she says. "It reflects my training volume and performance goals."
What happens when you eat more protein
Kausel didn't arrive at 180 grams all at once. She built her intake incrementally, "about 20 grams at a time," as her resistance training intensified and her goals around body recomposition became more defined. The changes she noticed weren't dramatic or immediate. They compounded.
Better preservation of muscle during fat loss. Less unintended fat gain during muscle-building phases. Improved muscle definition. And metabolically, something she describes as reduced "food noise," higher satiety, fewer cravings, and more stable energy throughout the day.
There's also a thermic advantage that often goes unmentioned. As Kausel explains, "protein has the highest thermic effect of food—approximately 20 to 30 percent—meaning more energy is required to digest and metabolize it compared to carbohydrates or fat. Over time, that metabolic efficiency compounds."
At its core, her philosophy is simple: "Protein intake is not about chasing a number. It is about sending a consistent anabolic signal to the body."
The role of anabolic resistance
One of the most important (and underappreciated) concepts Kausel raises in her clinical practice is anabolic resistance, a phenomenon that becomes increasingly relevant in perimenopause and beyond.
"We experience a degree of anabolic resistance, meaning our muscles become less responsive to the muscle-building signal of protein alone. The same amount of protein that stimulated muscle protein synthesis in our 20s may no longer produce the same response in our 40s and beyond," she explains.
The importance of post-workout nutrition
This makes post-workout nutrition especially important. After resistance training, muscles are more sensitive to nutrients, but they still need an adequate dose. Kausel recommends a substantial dose of high-quality protein—generally 30 to 40 grams, and often more in midlife—paired with carbohydrates to fully support recovery and trigger muscle protein synthesis.
She's seen the consequences of skipping this window play out repeatedly. "Skipping a substantial meal after training—or relying on a very small protein snack—is one of the most common reasons women struggle to build or maintain muscle despite working hard in the gym," she says.
"A full, balanced meal after exercise is not 'extra calories.' It is a necessary signal to build muscle."
A real day of 180 grams
What does this actually look like in practice? Kausel's day is structured without being complicated.
Breakfast carries the heaviest load—65 to 70 grams—built around an egg, non-fat Greek yogurt with granola and berries, and coffee with whey protein and collagen.
"Breakfast is intentionally protein-dense," she explains. "It anchors the day metabolically."
Lunch centers on a lean protein source first, like chicken, lean beef, or fish, with carbohydrates and vegetables built around it.
"Protein is the priority," she says. "Everything else complements it."
An afternoon protein shake and snacks like crunchy edamame or chicken jerky bridge the gap to dinner, which mirrors lunch's structure. The day closes with a cottage cheese-based dessert. "Ending the day with protein prevents nighttime hunger," Kausel notes.
Don't skip the carbs
One thing Kausel is emphatic about: protein cannot do its job in isolation. "If your goal is building muscle, carbohydrates are not optional," she says.
The reasoning is physiological. Resistance training relies heavily on glycogen stores. When carbohydrates are chronically low, training intensity drops, recovery slows, and cortisol rises.
"You may not lose muscle immediately on a very low-carb diet, especially if protein is high," Kausel acknowledges. "But you will limit your ability to gain muscle because performance capacity is compromised."
The relationship between the two macronutrients goes deeper than fuel. "Carbohydrates spare protein from being used as energy and enhance insulin-mediated amino acid uptake into muscle cells. Eliminating them makes hypertrophy significantly harder."
Put simply: "Muscle growth requires progressive overload. Progressive overload requires fuel. That fuel is carbs."
The mistakes worth avoiding
When women do try to increase protein, Kausel sees three patterns that trip them up consistently.
The first is moving too fast. "Sudden large increases lead to digestive discomfort and poor adherence," she says. Her approach (20 grams at a time) allows digestion, appetite, and habits to adapt together.
The second is accidentally increasing overall calories by leaning on high-fat protein sources: cheese, fatty meats, nuts, and nut butters. This doesn’t mean you have to avoid these foods, but they are easy to overconsume when the goal is protein density.
The third involves vegan protein sources, which deserve a nuanced take. Kausel explains that protein quality is evaluated by amino acid profile and digestibility, and that "many single-source plant proteins have lower leucine content and less optimal essential amino acid distribution compared to animal proteins."
Since leucine is the primary amino acid that triggers muscle protein synthesis, a single vegan source may not deliver enough per serving. This doesn't mean plant-based eating can't support muscle growth. "It means they require more strategic planning and often higher total intake to achieve the same anabolic response," Kausel says.
"When recomposition is the goal, efficiency matters."
The takeaway
Kausel is clear that her number isn't everyone's number. But most active women are significantly underserving themselves, and the path forward is the same one she took: gradual, intentional, sustainable increases.
A reasonable starting point for women who lift is 0.7 to 1 gram per pound of body weight, distributed across four to five meals to repeatedly stimulate muscle protein synthesis throughout the day.
Prioritize high-quality sources, including eggs, dairy, poultry, fish, lean meat, or thoughtfully combined plant proteins. Don't skip the post-workout meal.
The point isn’t to chase a specific gram goal. It’s to reconsider whether your current intake actually matches your training, hormones, and goals. Most women would benefit from eating significantly more than they currently do. The research supports it. And for many, their strength, recovery, and body composition would reflect that shift.