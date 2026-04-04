"Indeed, the more we study dietary fibers, the more we appreciate that they are highly diverse compounds with fibers from distinct plants having distinct health-promoting impacts," says senior study author Andrew T. Gewirtz Ph.D. in a news release. "Better understanding of these molecules should ultimately enable production of healthier processed foods but, meanwhile, choosing whole wheat and whole grain breads and having one's diet include an assortment of fruits and vegetables seems a good idea," he adds.