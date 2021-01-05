Cosmic Conditioning: 2021 Wellness Horoscopes For Every Zodiac Sign
To kick off 2021, The AstroTwins released their love, career, money, and relationship predictions for every zodiac sign (things are looking up for you, Aquarians). Today, they're sharing what each sign could have in store in the well-being department. Read on for their insights on all things cosmic conditioning.
Aries
Log on to that fitness app and rally friends for a 30-day challenge. Wellness goals get a motivating boost when you track them with tech and tackle them with a team.
Holistic healing, alternative medicine, and anything involving the mind-body connection will be your greatest form of prevention in 2021. Support your knees and stretch your calves! These body parts are under weighty Saturn’s strain in 2021. Simultaneously, Jupiter’s influence could cause you to overextend, so curb competitive urges and take time to learn the correct postures before trying a new sport.
Taurus
In 2021, achieving optimal health is a marathon, not a sprint. That’s good news for your methodical sign since you understand the game-changing power of a routine. Set a measurable goal, like training for a charity 10K or lowering your blood pressure. Then get a practice in place, even daily.
With Jupiter and Saturn both in your tenth house of authorities, work with experts like coaches, trainers, and nutritionists if you need support. When Jupiter’s in your teamwork zone from May 13 to July 28, joining a support group (online or IRL) can keep you motivated! Thinking about trying anything risky, like rock climbing or cycling through urban traffic? Learn correct posture and invest in properly fitting gear. This is not the year for chancing an injury.
Gemini
Drop and give us twenty! Saturn, the planetary “personal trainer,” hypes you up for a fitness challenge. Enlist support from a coach or community; track your progress by app. This is the year to push way past your perceived edges. With your nature-loving ninth house lit, outdoor exercise and sports are your jam in 2021. The Taurus lunar eclipse on November 19 could inspire a pre-holiday detox or renew a meditation practice. This is the first in an eclipse series on the Taurus/Scorpio axis, inspiring two years of holistic healing that impacts your mind, body, and soul.
Cancer
Transformational energy is afoot in 2021, as Jupiter and Saturn square metamorphic Uranus throughout the year.
Evolving can be exciting and stressful at once for you, Cancer. While you’re ready to embrace new developments, the fluctuating energy might take an emotional toll on your comfort- and familiarity-loving sign. As anxiety ramps up, turn to meditation, breathwork, and music to find your chill.
Three eclipses, on May 26, June 10 and December 4, land on the Gemini/Sagittarius meridian, emphasizing healing on every level. Process trauma with a therapist while releasing stress from your body through dance, yoga, or other flowy exercise. Jupiter’s quick dash through Pisces from May 13 to July 28 could bring a major vitality boost.
Leo
Last year, healthy living was a huge priority for Lions, as Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto mixed and mingled in Capricorn and your salubrious sixth house. Hang on tight to all the new rituals and routines you created in 2020. In 2021, both Jupiter and Saturn have moved on to Aquarius and your partnership-powered seventh house. During this relationship-focused year, you’ll have to take extra measures to ensure that self-care doesn’t slip off your priority list.
Noble Leos love to give, and there will be no shortage of people lining up to take advantage of your wisdom and generosity. By the time radiant Venus begins her extended tour through Capricorn and your wellness zone (November 5, 2021, to March 6, 2022), your energy tanks may be depleted. The final quarter of 2021 brings a major boost to your vitality, but don’t wait until then to enact self-care measures. For best results, turn fitness into a social activity that you can enjoy with dates, mates and BFFs.
The June 10 solar eclipse could lead you to a healing circle, like a meditation group, running club or online coaching crew that brings a built-in support network for your body-loving goals.
Virgo
With Saturn, the personal trainer planet, doing reps in your salubrious sixth house all year, you’re fired up for a fitness challenge. Since the ringed taskmaster likes to create lasting results, think of this mission as a marathon, not a sprint. Pay special attention to bones, skin, and teeth, which are the Saturn-ruled body parts. Adventurous Jupiter will also weave through your sixth house (until May 13 and again from July 28 to December 28), which, along with boosting your energy levels, can expand your appetite. There’s a tendency to put on a few pounds when the abundant planet visits this zone, so if you care, you may need to be stricter with yourself about what you ingest—and when!
Libra
Overarchingly, 2021 will be an indulgent year, with a focus on pleasure—the kind that verges on hedonism at times. But discipline returns with a vengeance from May 13 to July 28, as Jupiter lunges into Pisces and your wellness-obsessed sixth house for a brief voyage. Green is the new black—from the regeneratively grown food you put on your plate to the environmentally friendly beauty products you add to your cart.
Spring training may have a “no pain, no gain” element to it as you restrict certain habits in order to form newer, healthier ways of life. Book doctors’ appointments and explore options for health care (and health insurance) during this time. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!
Scorpio
Nourish thyself! Food and mood are intricately connected under 2021’s emotionally charged starmap. From anxiety to lethargy, what you put on your plate will affect the way you show up in your daily life.
Tend to your emotional health with therapy, support groups, and stress-relieving workouts. Gentle exercise can do wonders to tune your body this year, so swap some of those power vinyasa sessions for yin yoga—and don’t underestimate the healing properties of an oxytocin-boosting walk with a beloved friend!
Sagittarius
Healing is both an inside and outside job for Archers in 2020. As the karmic South Node treks through your sign, circumstances that are out of alignment with your core needs will be impossible to push through and endure. But this intense transit may force you to deal with shadowy emotions such as shame, grief, or your own people-pleasing tendencies as you learn how to take better care of yourself. A mindfulness practice can help you slow down and tune in.
Your body will demand attention, too. With disruptor Uranus in Taurus and your sixth house of healthy routines, you can’t spend all day hunched in front of a screen. Stop for self-care breaks, dial down stress by setting boundaries and creating privacy. Infuse exercise and nutritious meals into your daily schedule. If you don’t, you could get a wakeup call from the November 19 lunar eclipse, the first in a healing two-year series on the Taurus/Scorpio axis.
Capricorn
Hardworking Capricorns have no problem sprinting into action, but when was the last time you considered your resting state? In 2021, give your body a chance to recover and repair itself.
Lift weights, endure long runs, hit the rock-climbing wall, but also start incorporating stretching and gentle yoga into your routines. Sanctify your sleep, turning your bedroom into a peaceful oasis. Train yourself to eat and sleep at regular times. Your system will appreciate that rhythm! Three eclipses, on May 26, June 10 and December 4, rev up your axis of healing, marking good times for a dietary detox and a series of holistic treatments. Working through trauma or anxiety? Body-based somatic therapy can remove those blocks.
Whenever possible, lean into your earth sign signature. Get out in nature, work in a garden, take your fitness routines to the park.
Aquarius
“Let food be thy medicine,” advised ancient Greek physician Hippocrates. In 2021, filling your plate with clean, healthy food could do wonders to keep you energized. Metaphysical Uranus (your ruler), is parked in Taurus and your fourth house of nourishment and security from 2018-26, which has forced many Water Bearers to be mindful about what you consume.
Use apps to track food and sleep, especially near the eclipses on May 26, November 19, and December 4. Even if you’re in prime physical health, you may be dealing with anxiety or depression. Side-spinning Uranus in the fourth house can make it hard to feel secure or grounded. Get support from a therapist, start a meditation practice, learn breathwork techniques to keep your cool.
The good news is, you have vitality-boosting Jupiter in your sign all year (except from May 13 to July 28). You could feel quite energetic under this athletic planet’s care. While you may be in beast mode, go easy on your joints. Be vigilant about warming up and stretching to avoid injury. If you’re a runner or weightlifter, swap in yoga or other low-impact workouts. Since Saturn rules the skin, bones, and teeth, these body parts may require extra TLC. If you fall off the wagon, a cleanse or healthy detox could get you back in the zone once Venus enters your twelfth house on November 5.
Pisces
Healing is an inside job for you in 2021—and you’re going to have to enter some deep chambers to access the riches. With diligent Saturn and exploratory Jupiter doing archaeological digs in your subconscious twelfth house, you could process buried feelings from guilt to shame to grief. Saturn helps you develop a practice, like daily meditation or journaling. Weekly sessions with a therapist might also be beneficial, especially if they’re trained in modalities like hypnosis, EMDR, or even shamanic journeying.
