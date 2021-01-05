“Let food be thy medicine,” advised ancient Greek physician Hippocrates. In 2021, filling your plate with clean, healthy food could do wonders to keep you energized. Metaphysical Uranus (your ruler), is parked in Taurus and your fourth house of nourishment and security from 2018-26, which has forced many Water Bearers to be mindful about what you consume.

Use apps to track food and sleep, especially near the eclipses on May 26, November 19, and December 4. Even if you’re in prime physical health, you may be dealing with anxiety or depression. Side-spinning Uranus in the fourth house can make it hard to feel secure or grounded. Get support from a therapist, start a meditation practice, learn breathwork techniques to keep your cool.

The good news is, you have vitality-boosting Jupiter in your sign all year (except from May 13 to July 28). You could feel quite energetic under this athletic planet’s care. While you may be in beast mode, go easy on your joints. Be vigilant about warming up and stretching to avoid injury. If you’re a runner or weightlifter, swap in yoga or other low-impact workouts. Since Saturn rules the skin, bones, and teeth, these body parts may require extra TLC. If you fall off the wagon, a cleanse or healthy detox could get you back in the zone once Venus enters your twelfth house on November 5.