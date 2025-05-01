Advertisement
If You're Looking For Solid Advice, You Might Not Want To Listen To These 3 Zodiac Signs
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes the kinds of advice they give. Some signs, for instance, are always there to give you rational, grounded, and generally good advice—meanwhile, you might be better off not listening to others.
Of course, we're not saying the following three signs will definitely give you bad advice, but it might just be a good idea to take it with a grain of salt.
P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, which influences the way we think and communicate.
Aries
Coming in as the zodiac sign most likely to give you bad advice, we have none other than Aries. This zodiac sign is known for being impulsive and reckless, so the best time to go to them for advice is when you're wanting someone to tell you to do something irrational.
After all, Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of aggression and action. They tend to go after things without much thought, which might be one of their strengths—but the truth is, most signs don't operate very well that way.
Aries might be a brave and determined sign, but in terms of the advice they give, that bravery might seem a little too impulsive or aggressive to others.
Pisces
The second worst advice giver of the zodiac is sweet yet delulu Pisces. If anyone struggles with boundaries and seeing reality for what it is, it's this sign. And while it can be nice to get a romantic's take on what you're going through, Pisces has a reputation for being a bit naive.
Ruled by Neptune, the planet of illusion and dreams, Pisces can't help but to see things the way they want to see them. They'll always look out for you if you're there friend, that's no question—it's just that their advice is often off-base, simply put.
Pisces is fantastical, tending to get swept up in their own narratives, so they may give you advice that's perfectly suited for their own life, but it doesn't make sense for yours.
Sagittarius
Last but not least, we have Sagittarius as the third worst advice giver in the zodiac. And don't get us wrong—these happy-go-lucky folks are definitely uplifting energy to be around, but in terms of the advice they give? It's typically not the most grounded or practical guidance you've ever received.
Sagittarius folks are the free spirits of the zodiac, so if that's your vibe, they actually might be a good person to talk to. But if you're looking for suggestions on something like your career, finances, or any other practical matter, just know they tend to take a "screw this" approach.
Sagittarius is the fun friend who loves to go on adventures, party, and have a good time, but that's not exactly someone you want serious advice from.
The takeaway
We'll say it again: There's no saying for sure that an Aries, Pisces, or Sag will definitely give you bad advice—or that the other zodiac signs won't, either. But in terms of these signs' astrological traits, it wouldn't be especially surprising if the advice they dish out isn't exactly on point.