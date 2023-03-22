Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects up to 20% of reproductive-aged women1 worldwide, according to a 2020 Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences review. Defined by abnormally high levels of hormones called androgens, PCOS is a generally misunderstood disorder that causes everything from menstrual irregularity to excess hair growth and acne.

While there are still many scientific unknowns regarding PCOS, evidence suggests that vitamin D status may have an influence on its symptoms. Additionally, vitamin D deficiency is common in patients, affecting up to 85% of the PCOS population2 .