85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Vitamin D Deficient — Here's Why
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects up to 20% of reproductive-aged women1 worldwide, according to a 2020 Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences review. Defined by abnormally high levels of hormones called androgens, PCOS is a generally misunderstood disorder that causes everything from menstrual irregularity to excess hair growth and acne.
While there are still many scientific unknowns regarding PCOS, evidence suggests that vitamin D status may have an influence on its symptoms. Additionally, vitamin D deficiency is common in patients, affecting up to 85% of the PCOS population2.
The connection between vitamin D and PCOS.
Science shows that low vitamin D levels (i.e., vitamin D deficiency) may play a part in exacerbating PCOS symptoms—including menstrual irregularity, infertility, obesity, hyperandrogenism, and insulin resistance. An essential vitamin that’s widely underconsumed, vitamin D helps promote balanced insulin levels, hormonal health, healthy body composition, and so much more.
Some studies show a possible association between vitamin D receptor polymorphisms and PCOS3 as well, indicating that genetics may influence the relationship between PCOS and vitamin D status. Given vitamin D’s critical functions in both the endocrine system and metabolism, it’s no surprise that vitamin D status impacts PCOS to some degree.
How to achieve vitamin D sufficiency.
Whether you’ve been diagnosed with PCOS or not, ensuring your vitamin D status is sufficient [hint: the golden standard is a 25(OH)D serum level of 50 ng/ml or higher] can help support your hormonal, metabolic, and whole-body health. To achieve vitamin D sufficiency, the average person needs to consume 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (not D2) daily.
The problem? Getting adequate vitamin D from just food and safe sun exposure is practically impossible. A high-quality vitamin D supplement, however, can help you reach and maintain healthy vitamin D status effectively and efficiently.
The takeaway.
Women of reproductive age with PCOs are up to 85% more likely to be deficient in vitamin D than women without PCOS. Reaching healthy vitamin D status supports hormonal balance and metabolic health—and taking a premium vitamin D supplement can help you reach and sustain vitamin D sufficiency.
