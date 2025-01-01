I started reading anything I could find about vitamin D and quickly learned that even if I spent all the sunny winter days outside, I still wouldn't be getting enough of the sunshine vitamin. I needed to expose my skin to get vitamin D from the sun (and that simply isn't an option in Michigan when there's snow on the ground). And actually, regardless of skin exposure, I would need to live at a lower latitude (than Michigan) for the sun angle to be vitamin-D-production-worthy during the winter months.