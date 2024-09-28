First, if I cannot fall asleep, I do not stay in my bed for more than 20 minutes. I find that this helps "teach" my body that bed is not a place to worry or ruminate. Instead, I get up and read a light book—nothing technical or scary, and of course, I am talking about an actual physical book and not a Kindle or other electronic device. Usually, I find myself getting drowsy within a half-hour, and at that point, I try to fall asleep again. On rare occasions, I need to repeat this routine twice or three times, but I can't remember the last time it took me more than an hour or so to fall asleep with this approach.