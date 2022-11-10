According to this study, previous research has indicated that people who are more energized in the evenings (aka "night owls") have better verbal intelligence. This study wanted to dig into those findings a bit further, studying how people's chronotype related to different cognitive abilities.

To do so, they figured out the chronotypes of 61 adults by monitoring them with a device that measured their daily activity levels, including, among other things, bedtime, wake time, total sleep time, and inter-daily stability (aka the strength of one's circadian rhythm, or how consistent their sleep schedule was every day).

Following the 10 days of observation, the cognitive abilities of the participants were tested, with researchers specifically looking for verbal, reasoning, and short-term memory abilities.

And in the end, the results indicated that the previous evidence suggesting night owls are more verbally intelligent may not hold up.

As study co-author and director of the University of Ottawa Sleep Research Laboratory Stuart Fogel, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "Once you account for key factors including bedtime and age, we found the opposite to be true, that morning types tend to have superior verbal ability," adding that this outcome was "surprising," and "signals this is much more complicated than anyone thought before."