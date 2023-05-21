Support Your Creativity Output With This Simple Hack
It’s not easy to come up with your own ideas in a world where seemingly everything has been invented, reinvented, and redone twice over on TikTok. Still, working your creativity muscles in any way is good for the brain.
But in order to enter a creative headspace regularly and with ease, you have to support your brain in other ways as well. Below, one quick tip you may not have tried yet.
Why you should take brain supplements for creativity
The hack: Start taking your brain health seriously. Now there’s a few cardinal rules of supporting brain health overall, those being to get enough sleep every night, exercise often, and eat a nutritious diet.
Beyond the basics, taking brain supplements may help you elevate your brain health and foster a blossoming environment for creative thought to take place.*
The idea of brain supplements may seem a bit strange at first: How could a tiny capsule make your brain work better? Well, that’s not exactly the mechanism.
Instead, you’re feeding your brain important nutrients or bioactives that you may not be getting in your every day diet, those being ingredients that directly benefit overall brain health and function.
As neurophysiologist Louisa Nicola, founder of Neuro Athletics told mbg, two important ones are creatine and omega-3s.
In addition, keep an eye out for targeted nutrients like citicoline which is critical for neurotransmitter production and neuronal health and function and resveratrol which helps to increase blood flow to the brain and enhance processing speed, verbal memory, and cognitive task performance.*
Not sure where to find a trustworthy brain supplement to support your creative endeavors? Shop our top picks here to learn more.
The takeaway
Want to support your creativity? Consider taking a supplement that’s formulated to help your brain perform at it’s best. Want more healthy brain tips? Start here with a few healthy brain aging hacks.
