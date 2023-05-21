Beyond the basics, taking brain supplements may help you elevate your brain health and foster a blossoming environment for creative thought to take place.*

The idea of brain supplements may seem a bit strange at first: How could a tiny capsule make your brain work better? Well, that’s not exactly the mechanism.

Instead, you’re feeding your brain important nutrients or bioactives that you may not be getting in your every day diet, those being ingredients that directly benefit overall brain health and function.

As neurophysiologist Louisa Nicola, founder of Neuro Athletics told mbg, two important ones are creatine and omega-3s.

In addition, keep an eye out for targeted nutrients like citicoline which is critical for neurotransmitter production and neuronal health and function and resveratrol which helps to increase blood flow to the brain and enhance processing speed, verbal memory, and cognitive task performance.*

Not sure where to find a trustworthy brain supplement to support your creative endeavors? Shop our top picks here to learn more.