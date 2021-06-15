Brain Food: Ingredients That Help With Stress And Focus*

Cue the long scroll of reasons why stress isn’t good for us… We all know that stress impacts all areas of our daily lives, which is why stress management is key. And for that we may turn to adaptogens — ancient herbs that are associated with helping the body adapt to stress.* Ashwagandha, a popular Ayurvedic herb, is a classic adaptogen that has been used for thousands of years to help with stress. The ashwagandha in Brain Food contains extract from both the roots and leaves to help you be your best self.*