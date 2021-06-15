mindbodygreen

Close Ad
vitafusion™
PAID CONTENT FOR vitafusion™

Brain Food: Ingredients That Help With Stress And Focus*

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
Brain Food: Ingredients That Help With Stress And Focus*

Image by Stocksy

June 15, 2021 — 9:00 AM

When you think about a healthy, holistic lifestyle, what comes to mind? Most likely, it’s some combination of mindful movement and a diet that’s rich in key nutrients. While both are imperative to our overall well-being, a new component has stepped on the scene: brain health. To manage this busy, modern life, we don’t just need a healthy body — we need a healthy mind to manage the entourage of responsibilities, stress, and stimulation.

What makes a brain healthy?

Turns out, it’s about more than computing the server’s tip after a dinner out. According to the World Health Organization, brain health “is a state in which every individual can realize their own abilities and optimize their cognitive, emotional, psychological and behavioural functioning to cope with life situations.” We’ll take more of that, please. Because these days, there’s no shortage of reasons to feel stressed. We need all systems online to stay grounded in this world, starting with a healthy brain.

Advertisement

Enter: vitafusion(™) Brain Food

Determining the actions we can take to support our brain health is our new favorite wellness inquiry. Our brain has been labeled “the most complex object in the universe,” but one thing is simple: taking vitafusion(™) Brain Food as a new part of our morning routine. vitafusion Brain Food was formulated to help nourish the brain, with a specific emphasis on helping to support stress and focus.* And it’s a supplement that prompts a larger, important conversation: what are the ingredients that help nourish the brain?

vitafusion Brain Food Gummy Supplement

vitafusion Brain Food Gummy Supplement

125mg Ashwagandha, 100mg Phosphatidylserine per Serving, B Vitamins, 50ct (25 Day Supply), Blueberry Flavor

Ashwagandha

Cue the long scroll of reasons why stress isn’t good for us… We all know that stress impacts all areas of our daily lives, which is why stress management is key. And for that we may turn to adaptogens — ancient herbs that are associated with helping the body adapt to stress.* Ashwagandha, a popular Ayurvedic herb, is a classic adaptogen that has been used for thousands of years to help with stress. The ashwagandha in Brain Food contains extract from both the roots and leaves to help you be your best self.*

Advertisement

Phosphatidylserine

We know, it takes some brain power to read that word (pronounced fos-fuh-tie-dul-SER-een). Phosphatidylserine is a fatty substance found in the body and is a component of cells, including brain cells. Each serving of vitafusion Brain Food contains 100 mg of plant-based phosphatidylserine to help nourish the brain and support focus.* We all want to clock more minutes in the focus of flow state — what would happen if we planted intentions to cultivate that mental space,* instead of chancing upon it?

vitafusion Brain Food Gummy Supplement

vitafusion Brain Food Gummy Supplement

125mg Ashwagandha, 100mg Phosphatidylserine per Serving, B Vitamins, 50ct (25 Day Supply), Blueberry Flavor

B Vitamins

Also key ingredients in vitafusion Brain Food are B vitamins (B12 and B6). B vitamins nourish the brain, but aren’t actually produced by the body — meaning we have to get them from food or supplements.* Making Brain Food a part of our daily routine is a simple way to show up for our body and brain* — by providing essential nutrients!

Advertisement

Feed your brain

As our understanding of comprehensive wellness evolves, we’re finding that the mind matters. We’re discovering that we can take specific actions to show appreciation for our brain — all the way from mindfulness practices to supplementation.* The vitafusion Brain Food gummy is a convenient (and tasty) way to make brain health a component of any morning routine.* Just two fruity gummies and you’re covered. Brain food first, coffee later.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

You've Heard Of The Microbiome, But What About The "Estrobolome"? An MD Explains

Sarah Regan
You've Heard Of The Microbiome, But What About The "Estrobolome"? An MD Explains
Integrative Health

This Supplement mbg Reviews Swear By For Keeping Bloat At Bay*

Abby Moore
This Supplement mbg Reviews Swear By For Keeping Bloat At Bay*
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Mental Health

What Is Post-Pandemic Growth? A Neuroscientist On This Mental Health Phenomenon

Daniel Amen, M.D.
What Is Post-Pandemic Growth? A Neuroscientist On This Mental Health Phenomenon
Sex

The 9 Best Positions For Mind-Blowing Oral Sex (Beyond Just 69)

Farrah Daniel
The 9 Best Positions For Mind-Blowing Oral Sex (Beyond Just 69)
Spirituality

Is Love In The Air, Or Is It Your Pink Aura? Here's The Scoop On This Soul Shade

Sarah Regan
Is Love In The Air, Or Is It Your Pink Aura? Here's The Scoop On This Soul Shade
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Nature

Here's What Makes The Perfect Campsite, According To Research

Eliza Sullivan
Here's What Makes The Perfect Campsite, According To Research
Functional Food

20 Electrolyte-Packed Snacks To Satisfy Your Salty Cravings, From Nutritionists

Abby Moore
20 Electrolyte-Packed Snacks To Satisfy Your Salty Cravings, From Nutritionists
Love

Is Watching Porn Cheating? It's Complicated — Sex Therapists Explain

Kelly Gonsalves
Is Watching Porn Cheating? It's Complicated — Sex Therapists Explain
Beauty

You're Probably Applying BB Cream Wrong: How To Effortlessly Blend Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Applying BB Cream Wrong: How To Effortlessly Blend Like A Pro
Functional Food

4 Eating Habits That Might Mess With Mental Well-Being + What To Do

Eliza Sullivan
4 Eating Habits That Might Mess With Mental Well-Being + What To Do
Spirituality

How To Know If Your Crystals Need Charging + 9 Potent Methods

Sarah Regan
How To Know If Your Crystals Need Charging + 9 Potent Methods
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/brain-food-ingredients-that-help-with-stress-and-focus

Your article and new folder have been saved!