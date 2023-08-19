Most often, we choose partners based on the way they make us feel. However, the intensity of our romantic feelings doesn’t necessarily correlate to how good a partner that person is for us.

Many of us suffer from what I call “love jerk syndrome,” which is the tendency to fall head over heels for someone who is consistently hurtful due to immaturity, lack of self-control, or lack of empathy. Many of these people are incredibly charming when you first meet them—such as the narcissist, who showers a new lover with affection to draw them in before allowing their true, self-serving nature to reveal itself.

Some people thrive off the thrill of unrequited love—chasing someone who seems unattainable yet gives you breadcrumbs to keep you wanting more.

Intermittent reinforcement (i.e., “hot-and-cold” love) is utterly tantalizing, whereas dating a consistently kind and loyal person may feel boring. It’s hard to resist the fantasy of being the one person who can “tame the wild girl” or make the “bad boy” fall in love.