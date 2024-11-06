Advertisement
Omega-3s Are The Missing Ingredient Of Your Anti-Inflammatory Skin Care Routine
Whenever we have red, itchy, dry, or inflamed skin, we often reach for various cleansers, lotions, serums, and other concoctions to help calm things down. While these topicals can be very effective (here’s what we recommend to get rid of redness on the face at home), certain nutrients you consume also protect the skin.
One nutrient that 90% of Americans1 aren’t getting enough of daily is omega-3s. These fatty acids are most known for their role in heart health, but their anti-inflammatory effects extend to the skin as well.
If you want to add even more skin-loving steps to your routine, here’s why it should be more omega-3s.
Reduced redness & inflammation
Everything from pollution to sleeping poorly, alcohol intake, smoking, and gut microbiome imbalances can lead to skin inflammation.
Omega-3s, especially EPA (a type of omega-3 found in fish oil), help reduce the production of inflammatory molecules like prostaglandins and cytokines.
In fact, one comprehensive review of 38 studies found that omega-3 supplements 2can calm irritated skin and reduce redness and swelling in inflammatory skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and acne.
Enhanced skin barrier function
The skin barrier is the protective, outermost part of the skin. Maintaining a healthy skin barrier is of vital importance when it comes to achieving hydrated, plump, and even-toned skin.
Being deficient in essential fatty acids (like omega-3s) leads to dry, peeling, and flabby skin that gets easily irritated. While true deficiencies.
Omega-3 fats appear to strengthen skin barrier function, protecting the skin from irritants, sealing in moisture, and smoothing uneven texture.
One study found that participants with psoriasis who combined omega-3 supplements with topicals3 had improved overall skin health and appearance compared to those who only used the topical treatment.
Protection from UV rays
Overexposure to the sun’s UV rays is damaging to the skin and leads to inflammation and premature aging.
Research shows that omega-s can help resolve this sun-related inflammation in addition to protecting against UV-related skin issues like a weakened immune response, and sensitivity to sunlight.
How to get more omega-3s
You can increase your omega-3 intake from both foods and supplements. Choose foods like fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, and sardines), flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts to add to your weekly—even daily—menu.
Supplements are an easy way to get a therapeutic amount of omega-3s daily (without eating an entire fish).
A therapeutic dose (that produces the benefits like the ones we just listed) typically ranges from 1,000 to 4,000 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA.
Here's our detailed list of the best omega-3 supplements.
The takeaway
If you want to improve the tone, texture, and appearance of your skin, then getting more omega-3s (through food or supplements) should be a no-brainer. Not to mention, these essential fats also support healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, vision, memory, and mental well-being. It’s a win all around.
