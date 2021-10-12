The Surprising Reason Mercury Retrograde Might Make Your Ex Come Back

According to the AstroTwins, Mercury rules our thoughts and is deeply tied to our social connections. So when it's in retrograde, our minds tend to drift to the past and especially past relationships. From there, they say, you just might start giving off some ex-attracting energy.

When we continuously come back to thoughts about the one that got away, or even the one we got rid of, the twins note, "[that person] may pick up on that 'signal' and start thinking of us in return." And this can happen even if we're not consciously or intentionally thinking about someone, they add.

Interestingly enough, this phenomenon of past lovers coming back around may be particularly potent during this retrograde cycle. That's because this Mercury retrograde is taking place amid a flurry of other retrogrades with heavy air sign energy. (When this Mercury retrograde began, Jupiter and Saturn were both retrograde in Aquarius—an air sign). And as the twins explain, air signs are naturally relationship- and community-focused.