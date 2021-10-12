 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Mercury Retrograde Is Underway — Here's Why It Can Bring Exes Back Around

Mercury Retrograde Is Underway — Here's Why It Can Bring Exes Back Around

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
The Surprising Reason Mercury Retrograde Might Make Your Ex Come Back

Image by MEGHAN PINSONNEAULT / Stocksy

October 12, 2021 — 16:05 PM

We're currently in the throes of 2021's final Mercury retrograde, and along with causing technical difficulties and miscommunications, Mercury retrogrades are also notorious for bringing exes back around. Here's why, according to mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins.

First—what is Mercury retrograde?

As a refresher, Mercury retrograde happens when Mercury passes the Earth in its orbit around the sun. From Earth, this makes Mercury look like it's moving in a different direction (even though it isn't really).

In astrology, Mercury is known as the "winged messenger," ruling areas like communication, information, logic, technology, and transportation. So, as you might have guessed, when it goes retrograde, all of those areas can go a bit haywire, becoming scrambled or slow-moving.

Advertisement

So, what does that have to do with exes?

According to the AstroTwins, Mercury rules our thoughts and is deeply tied to our social connections. So when it's in retrograde, our minds tend to drift to the past and especially past relationships. From there, they say, you just might start giving off some ex-attracting energy.

When we continuously come back to thoughts about the one that got away, or even the one we got rid of, the twins note, "[that person] may pick up on that 'signal' and start thinking of us in return." And this can happen even if we're not consciously or intentionally thinking about someone, they add.

Interestingly enough, this phenomenon of past lovers coming back around may be particularly potent during this retrograde cycle. That's because this Mercury retrograde is taking place amid a flurry of other retrogrades with heavy air sign energy. (When this Mercury retrograde began, Jupiter and Saturn were both retrograde in Aquarius—an air sign). And as the twins explain, air signs are naturally relationship- and community-focused.

The takeaway.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(178)
sleep support+

If past flames are reaching out—or you're feeling tempted to reach out yourself, proceed with caution. Mercury retrogrades are certainly not known for crystal-clear communication or clear minds, so make of that what you will.

Remind yourself to think before you speak, reread before you hit send, and perhaps even hold off on making any moves until Mercury goes direct on October 18. Until then, check out our guide for navigating this Mercury retrograde depending on your sign—and remember why your ex is your ex!

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

How To Flourish As A Fierce Fire Sign, According To Astrologists

Sarah Regan
How To Flourish As A Fierce Fire Sign, According To Astrologists
Spirituality

What It Really Means When You Keep Seeing 11:11, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
What It Really Means When You Keep Seeing 11:11, According To Experts
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Love

Are You Experiencing Love, Or Is It Just Limerence? The Difference Matters

Julie Nguyen
Are You Experiencing Love, Or Is It Just Limerence? The Difference Matters
Integrative Health

How To Do Intermittent Fasting, Without It Messing With Your Mental Health

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
How To Do Intermittent Fasting, Without It Messing With Your Mental Health
Routines

This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Motivation

The Surprising Reason This Supermodel Traded In Her HIIT Routine For Pilates

Alexandra Engler
The Surprising Reason This Supermodel Traded In Her HIIT Routine For Pilates
Sex

Over 40 & Low Libido? How To Increase Intimacy, From An OB/GYN

Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
Over 40 & Low Libido? How To Increase Intimacy, From An OB/GYN
Integrative Health

Yes, ADHD Presents Differently In Women — Here's What You Need To Know

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Yes, ADHD Presents Differently In Women — Here's What You Need To Know
Recipes

You'll Want To Try This Skin-Supporting Cinnamon Roll Latte (Trust Us)*

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
You'll Want To Try This Skin-Supporting Cinnamon Roll Latte (Trust Us)*
Mental Health

A Functional Medicine Expert's 10 Nonnegotiable Mental Health Habits

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
A Functional Medicine Expert's 10 Nonnegotiable Mental Health Habits
Integrative Health

I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These Are My Go-To Nutrition Tips

Abby Moore
I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These Are My Go-To Nutrition Tips
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-mercury-retrograde-can-bring-exes-back-in-your-life

Your article and new folder have been saved!