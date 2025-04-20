Advertisement
Want To Stay Asleep Through The Entire Night? Avoid This Sleep Supplement
While quality sleep is a foundational part of well-being, it's one that doesn't come easy for many. In an effort to change this, many of us have reached for a melatonin supplement. In fact, more and more people have upped their dose of melatonin in the name of sleep in recent years. And while this popular sleep aid may help you fall asleep, it doesn't necessarily help you stay asleep. If you're picking up a melatonin supplement, here's what you'll want to know.
Why melatonin doesn't help you sleep through the night
First things first: Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone, which when produced by the body, essentially lets us know it's time to go to bed.
This can make it a good option if you're trying to get your sleep schedule on track, such as when you're jet-lagged, for example—but it doesn't guarantee quality sleep. In fact, there's no evidence to support1 that melatonin improves sleep quality.
As family medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., previously explained to mbg, "Melatonin does one thing very well, which is to provide a specific signal to the brain that it is time to initiate the sleep process. It isn't so great for maintaining sleep."
And for what it's worth, you want to be careful when supplementing with hormones. Seema Bonney, M.D., the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, previously told mbg, "It's important to remember that melatonin is a hormone, and using any hormone regularly can downregulate your own production of that hormone."
What to take instead
For a hormone-free sleep supplement that can also help you sleep through the night, consider adding magnesium to your routine. In mindbodygren sleep support+ formula, powerful (and safe) ingredients come together for a supplement that supports quality sleep.*
Magnesium bisglycinate, the leading mineral ingredient in the formula, is a combination of magnesium and the amino acid glycine. Glycine has been found in research to enhance sleep quality and neurological function2, while magnesium, an essential mineral, supports our circadian rhythm and is clinically shown to soothe the mind and body to promote relaxation and sleep.*
And along with magnesium bisglycinate, sleep support+ also includes jujube seed extract, a fruit that has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine, as well as PharmaGABA®, a natural form of an amino acid neurotransmitter.
Both ingredients have been found to help people fall asleep faster—and stay asleep longer—making this special blend a no-brainer.*
If you need more convincing, take it from double board-certified integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., who told mbg that sleep support+ is her go-to when it comes to quality sleep: "[I] used to take melatonin at night but found that it often did not work. mindbodygreen's natural, gentle sleep support+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues. The unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® induces relaxation and calm and helps maximize my sleep quality,"* she says.
The takeaway
There are a lot of sleep supplements on the market today, and unfortunately, not all of them are going to deliver as promised, nor are they appropriate for regular (long-term) use. If melatonin hasn't been working for you, it might be worth considering another option—preferably one that's research-backed and hormone-free.