While quality sleep is a foundational part of well-being, it's one that doesn't come easy for many. In an effort to change this, many of us have reached for a melatonin supplement. In fact, more and more people have upped their dose of melatonin in the name of sleep in recent years. And while this popular sleep aid may help you fall asleep, it doesn't necessarily help you stay asleep. If you're picking up a melatonin supplement, here's what you'll want to know.