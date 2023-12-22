Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Want To Stay Asleep Through The Entire Night? Avoid This Sleep Supplement

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 22, 2023
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman drinking tea before bed
Image by Drazen Zigic / Stocksy
December 22, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While quality sleep is a foundational part of well-being, it's one that doesn't come easy for many. In an effort to change this, many of us have reached for a melatonin supplement. In fact, more and more people have upped their dose of melatonin in the name of sleep in recent years. And while this popular sleep aid may help you fall asleep, it doesn't necessarily help you stay asleep. If you're picking up a melatonin supplement, here's what you'll want to know.

Why melatonin doesn't help you sleep through the night

First things first: Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone, which when produced by the body, essentially lets us know it's time to go to bed. This can make it a good option if you're trying to get your sleep schedule on track, such as when you're jet-lagged, for example—but it doesn't guarantee quality sleep. In fact, there's no evidence to support1 that melatonin improves sleep quality.

As family medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., previously explained to mbg, "Melatonin does one thing very well, which is to provide a specific signal to the brain that it is time to initiate the sleep process. It isn't so great for maintaining sleep."

And for what it's worth, you want to be careful when supplementing with hormones. Seema Bonney, M.D., the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, previously told mbg, "It's important to remember that melatonin is a hormone, and using any hormone regularly can downregulate your own production of that hormone."

What to take instead

For a hormone-free sleep supplement that can also help you sleep through the night, consider adding magnesium to your routine. In mbg's sleep support+ formula, powerful (and safe) ingredients come together for a supplement that supports quality sleep.*

Magnesium bisglycinate, the leading mineral ingredient in the formula, is a combination of magnesium and the amino acid glycine. Glycine has been found in research to enhance sleep quality and neurological function2, while magnesium, an essential macromineral, supports our circadian rhythm and is clinically shown to soothe the mind and body to promote relaxation and sleep.*

And along with magnesium bisglycinate, sleep support+ also includes jujube seed extract, a fruit that has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine, as well as PharmaGABA®, a natural form of an amino acid neurotransmitter. Both ingredients have been found to help people fall asleep faster—and stay asleep longer—making this special blend a no-brainer.*

If you need more convincing, take it from double board-certified integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., who told mbg that sleep support+ is her go-to when it comes to quality sleep: "[I] used to take melatonin at night but found that it often did not work. mindbodygreen's natural, gentle sleep support+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues. The unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® induces relaxation and calm and helps maximize my sleep quality,"* she says.

The takeaway

There are a lot of sleep supplements on the market today, and unfortunately, not all of them are going to deliver as promised, nor are they appropriate for regular (long-term) use. If melatonin hasn't been working for you, it might be worth considering another option—preferably one that's research-backed and hormone-free.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It
Integrative Health

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It

Jamie Schneider

I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2+ Years & It *Still* Works
Integrative Health

I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2+ Years & It *Still* Works

Hannah Margaret Allen

The Best Way To Ease Bloat & Soothe GI Upset After A Big Holiday Meal
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Ease Bloat & Soothe GI Upset After A Big Holiday Meal

Morgan Chamberlain

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity
Integrative Health

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity

Sarah Regan

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease — Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease — Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health
Mental Health

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*

Jen Deutsch

The Fastest Way To De-Stress, From A Nervous System Researcher
Integrative Health

The Fastest Way To De-Stress, From A Nervous System Researcher

Linnea Passaler, MD

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It
Integrative Health

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It

Jamie Schneider

I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2+ Years & It *Still* Works
Integrative Health

I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2+ Years & It *Still* Works

Hannah Margaret Allen

The Best Way To Ease Bloat & Soothe GI Upset After A Big Holiday Meal
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Ease Bloat & Soothe GI Upset After A Big Holiday Meal

Morgan Chamberlain

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity
Integrative Health

Boost Physical & Mental Health As You Age With This Feel-Good Activity

Sarah Regan

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease — Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease — Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health
Mental Health

How A Clinical Psychologist Actually Takes Care Of Her Mental Health

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*

Jen Deutsch

The Fastest Way To De-Stress, From A Nervous System Researcher
Integrative Health

The Fastest Way To De-Stress, From A Nervous System Researcher

Linnea Passaler, MD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.