Want To Stay Asleep Through The Night? Stop Taking This Supplement

First things first: melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone, which when produced by the body, essentially lets us know it's time to go to bed. This can make it a good option if you're trying to get your sleep schedule on track, such as when you're jet-lagged, for example—but it doesn't guarantee quality sleep. In fact, there's no evidence to support melatonin improves sleep quality.

As family medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., previously explained to mbg, "Melatonin does one thing very well, which is to provide a specific signal to the brain that it is time to initiate the sleep process. It isn't so great for maintaining sleep."

And for what it's worth, you want to be careful when supplementing with hormones. Seema Bonney, M.D., the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, previously told mbg, "It's important to remember that melatonin is a hormone and using any hormone regularly can down-regulate your own production of that hormone."