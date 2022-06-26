 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Want To Stay Asleep Through The Entire Night? Avoid This Sleep Supplement

Want To Stay Asleep Through The Entire Night? Avoid This Sleep Supplement

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Want To Stay Asleep Through The Night? Stop Taking This Supplement

Image by Treasures & Travels / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 26, 2022 — 10:04 AM

In an effort to get better sleep, how many of us have reached for a melatonin supplement hoping it would help you get through the night? It's not uncommon, and in fact, more and more people have upped their dose of melatonin in the name of sleep in recent years. If you're one of those people, or you're thinking about picking up a melatonin supplement, here's what you'll want to know.

Why melatonin doesn't help you sleep through the night

First things first: melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone, which when produced by the body, essentially lets us know it's time to go to bed. This can make it a good option if you're trying to get your sleep schedule on track, such as when you're jet-lagged, for example—but it doesn't guarantee quality sleep. In fact, there's no evidence to support melatonin improves sleep quality.

As family medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., previously explained to mbg, "Melatonin does one thing very well, which is to provide a specific signal to the brain that it is time to initiate the sleep process. It isn't so great for maintaining sleep."

And for what it's worth, you want to be careful when supplementing with hormones. Seema Bonney, M.D., the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, previously told mbg, "It's important to remember that melatonin is a hormone and using any hormone regularly can down-regulate your own production of that hormone."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to take instead

For a hormone-free sleep supplement that can also help you sleep through the night, consider adding magnesium to your routine. In mbg's sleep support+ formula, powerful (and safe) ingredients come together for a supplement that supports quality sleep.*

sleep support+

sleep support+

Deep and restorative sleep with a melatonin-free formula*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(292)
sleep support+

Magnesium bisglycinate, the leading mineral ingredient in the formula, is a combination of magnesium and the amino acid glycine. Glycine has been found in research to enhance sleep quality and neurological function, while magnesium, an essential macromineral, supports our circadian rhythm and is clinically shown to soothe the mind and body to promote relaxation and sleep.*

And along with magnesium bisglycinate, sleep support+ also includes jujube seed extract, a fruit that has long been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, as well as PharmaGABA®, a natural form of an amino acid neurotransmitter. Both of which have been found to help people fall asleep faster—and stay asleep longer—making this special blend a no-brainer.*

If you need more convincing, take it from double board-certified integrative medicine doctor, Amy Shah, M.D., who told mbg that sleep support+ is her go-to when it comes to quality sleep: "[I] used to take melatonin at night but found that it often did not work. mindbodygreen's natural, gentle sleep support+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues. The unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® induces relaxation and calm, and helps maximize my sleep quality,"* she says.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway

There are a lot of sleep supplements on the market today, and unfortunately, not all of them are going to deliver as promised, nor are they appropriate for regular (long-term) use. If melatonin hasn't been working for you, it might be worth considering another option, and preferably one that's research-backed and hormone-free.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(292)
sleep support+

sleep support+

Deep and restorative sleep with a melatonin-free formula*

sleep support+

sleep support+

Deep and restorative sleep with a melatonin-free formula*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(292)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Higher Levels Of This Underrated Fat Boosts Brain Health, Study Says

Merrell Readman
Higher Levels Of This Underrated Fat Boosts Brain Health, Study Says
Mental Health

Yes, Mental Fatigue Is Real: 3 Expert-Backed Ways To Recharge Your Battery

Merrell Readman
Yes, Mental Fatigue Is Real: 3 Expert-Backed Ways To Recharge Your Battery
Integrative Health

I Lived With A Secret, Debilitating Illness For 25 Years — How I Found Recovery

Meredith O'Brien, LCSW
I Lived With A Secret, Debilitating Illness For 25 Years — How I Found Recovery
Functional Food

Want To Up Your Daily Dose Of Biotin? 10 Foods To Add To Your Diet

Hannah Frye
Want To Up Your Daily Dose Of Biotin? 10 Foods To Add To Your Diet
Integrative Health

One Surprisingly Simple Thing You Can Do Nightly To Improve Your Health

Sarah Regan
One Surprisingly Simple Thing You Can Do Nightly To Improve Your Health
Beauty

Here's Exactly How To Prevent & Treat Keloid Scars, From Dermatologists

Hannah Frye
Here's Exactly How To Prevent & Treat Keloid Scars, From Dermatologists
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Craving A Late Night Treat? You've Got To Try These Delicious Collagen Drinks

Hannah Frye
Craving A Late Night Treat? You've Got To Try These Delicious Collagen Drinks
Integrative Health

Pregnant Women Need This Much DHA To Help Ensure Baby's Growth & Development

Korin Miller
Pregnant Women Need This Much DHA To Help Ensure Baby's Growth & Development
Mental Health

6 Simple Tips To Recall Important Personal Experiences In Vivid Detail

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
6 Simple Tips To Recall Important Personal Experiences In Vivid Detail
Spirituality

Why Astrologers Want You To Dip Back Into The Dating Pool This Week

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Want You To Dip Back Into The Dating Pool This Week
Beauty

My Makeup Routine Would Not Be The Same Without This Creamy Concealer

Jamie Schneider
My Makeup Routine Would Not Be The Same Without This Creamy Concealer
Integrative Health

The 5-Second Gut-Supporting Habit This Associate Health Editor Swears By

Merrell Readman
The 5-Second Gut-Supporting Habit This Associate Health Editor Swears By
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-melatonin-doesnt-help-you-stay-asleep
sleep support+

Deep and restorative sleep with a melatonin-free formula*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!