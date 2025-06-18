Biotin is a powerhouse ingredient in hair vitamins because of its ability to support strong, healthy locks.* Studies have shown that not getting enough biotin can lead to increased hair shedding1 . (We should note that lacking biotin is rare in the U.S. population, however.) Over time, this increased hair shedding can result in a lack of volume and fullness. Further, biotin is essential for supporting your scalp and hair health.* (Want to learn more about biotin's benefits for hair? You can read all about it here.)