Getting enough magnesium through diet alone is challenging at any age. Soil depletion in farming has resulted in a steady decline of magnesium in the foods we eat. And food processing results in a loss of the mineral as well, according to a review in the journal Nutrients. These days, at least 60% of people in the United States don't get the recommended daily amount of magnesium through foods.

So what does aging have to do with it? "As a person ages, a big factor in their magnesium decline is because their appetite and intake also decline," explains Christina Fitzgerald, M.S., R.D., a registered dietitian and sports nutrition expert. "So they're taking in much less dietary magnesium."

Plus, aging involves a lot of changes within the body that can affect magnesium levels: "Three of the most common reasons magnesium deficiency is seen in the aging population are reduced intestinal absorption, reduced bone store, and excess urinary loss," says Alex D'Elia, R.D., a functional registered dietitian in New York City.

Physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., adds that some prescription medications can also contribute to magnesium depletion, including antibiotics, diuretics, proton pump inhibitors, and certain drugs used to treat osteoporosis.