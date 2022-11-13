The underrated skin-loving food group in question? Protein. “A sufficient amount of protein as part of a healthy diet is essential to support the body's ability to synthesize proteins of all types, including those in the skin,” board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. tells mbg.

There’s a plethora of proteins in your skin, the most abundant of which is collagen. And if you don’t consume enough protein in your diet, your collagen production will be impacted.

However it can be difficult to know whether or not your protein intake is sufficient, so here are a few telltale signs you might be running low: